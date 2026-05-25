Increase in crimes in Muzaffarpur: theft of a woman's chain and mobile, and another theft in Bela

The news text discusses two incidents of theft in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The first incident involves a woman's chain being stolen from her neck in Kalambag Chowk, while the second incident involves a theft of a mobile phone in Bela Road. The text also mentions a third incident of jewelry theft in Patna Puria Kariahat police station.

Bihar Crime News: Increase in crime s observed in Muzaffarpur , including theft of a woman's chain and mobile from Bela . The main points and summary of the case in a nutshell.

The terror of looters is not decreasing in the district. The latest case is related to the Kalambag Chowk area of the Kasimpur police station. Here, bike riders robbed a woman who was eating kulfi at night, taking her gold chain in the process. When the woman screamed, the bike riders escaped at high speed.

After receiving information, the police reached the scene and started investigating. The police said that Ishara Chander, a resident of Khanda area, had her chain stolen. The investigation is underway by examining the CCTV cameras in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, the victim's other relatives also arrived. They were trying to console her. She herself was in a state of shock and said that she would never forget this evening and kulfi. This incident led to heavy anger among the locals.

People said that the criminals had become so bold that they were committing such crimes openly. After receiving information, the police reached the scene and started investigating. In another incident, a theft occurred in Bela Road near Biaoda Munda. Two bike riders targeted Satiesh Rangan, who was returning home.

The criminals took his mobile phone and fled at high speed. The victim immediately informed the police. The police team reached the scene and started investigating. In another case, a theft of jewelry worth about three lakhs occurred in the Haridaspur market of Patna Puria Kariahat police station.

However, the police have not yet been able to make any solid success in this case. The 24 hours since the incident have passed, but the criminals have not been arrested by the police. The victim, Dhijraj Kumar, a gold merchant, filed a complaint against the unknown criminals in the local police station. He said that the criminals had stolen his bag filled with jewelry from his bike's trunk.

However, he was smart enough to throw the second bag of jewelry into the handle of the bike, which was hidden in the dark, so that the valuable jewelry could not be stolen. The police are currently investigating the case based on the CCTV footage, DVRS, and mobile CDRs of the incident. The police team is also working on the network of informers and the network of informers.

However, no important clues have been found so far. The Superintendent of Police, Western-1, Suchetra Kumari, said that the police teams are working in the right direction and that the case would be solved soon and the criminals would be arrested. She also said that the government and the headquarters were constantly increasing the pressure, but the fear of the police in the minds of the criminals was decreasing. It is necessary to pay more attention to this matter. Otherwise, the expected improvement in law and order is not possible





Dainik Jagran / 🏆 10. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Muzaffarpur Theft Chain Mobile Bela Jewelry Theft

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