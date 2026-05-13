Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi in India: Crucial bilateral dialogue expected

The situation in West Asia has been deteriorating since the aftermath of the Iran-US conflict, with its impact affecting countries worldwide, including India. The upcoming visit of Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi to India holds significant importance, as it is considered a crucial bilateral dialogue. The main agenda here includes energy connectivity issues, which might see a resolution.

नई दिल्ली: ईरान -अमेरिका जंग के बाद से पश्चिम एशिया में हालात लगातार गंभीर बने हुए हैं। इसका असर दुनियाभर के देशों में नजर आ रहा है। भारत भी इससे अछूता नहीं है। इस बीच ईरान के विदेश मंत्री अराघची भारत दौरे पर आ रहे हैं। विदेश मंत्री एस.

जयशंकर शुक्रवार को ईरानी समकक्ष सैयद अब्बास अराघची की मेजबानी करेंगे। इस दौरान दोनों ही विदेश मंत्रियों के बीच द्विपक्षीय वार्ता भी होगी। इसका मुख्य एजेंडा ऊर्जा और कनेक्टिविटी समेत अहम मुद्दे होंगे। माना जा रहा है कि जयशंकर और अराघची के बीच मुलाकात में भारत की ऊर्जा समेत कुछ अन्य जरूरी चिंताएं दूर हो सकती हैं। हालांकि, 28 फरवरी को पश्चिम एशिया क्षेत्र में संघर्ष शुरू होने के बाद से कई बार बातचीत हो चुकी है, लेकिन यह दोनों मंत्रियों के बीच पहली आमने-सामने की मुलाकात होगी। ईरान के विदेश मंत्री का भारत दौरा अरघच्ची के बुधवार को यहां ब्रिक्स (BRICS) विदेश मंत्रियों की बैठक के लिए पहुंचने की उम्मीद है। वहीं, जहां तक भारत का सवाल है, उनकी यात्रा का मुख्य आकर्षण जयशंकर के साथ होने वाली द्विपक्षीय बातचीत ही मानी जा रही है। टीओआई ने 10 मई को रिपोर्ट दी थी कि ईरानी विदेश मंत्री का ब्रिक्स बैठक के लिए भारत आना लगभग तय है। जयशंकर के साथ द्विपक्षीय वार्ता, इन एजेंडों पर बातई अरघची का ये भारत दौरा बेहद अहम माना जा रहा। इस संघर्ष से जुड़े मुद्दों को सुलझाने में ब्रिक्स की, और विशेष रूप से इसके मौजूदा अध्यक्ष भारत की, अधिक सक्रिय भूमिका की मांग करते रहे हैं। इस बैठक में, जयशंकर से उम्मीद की जा रही है कि वे ऊर्जा आपूर्ति में आई रुकावटों को लेकर भारत की चिंताओं को उठाएंगे। चाबहार पोर्ट समेत इन मुद्दों पर भी चर्चा हो सकती है। खासकर तब जब भारत के संचालन के लिए अमेरिका की ओर से दी गई प्रतिबंधों में छूट की अवधि समाप्त हो चुकी है। विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रणधीर जायसवाल ने मंगलवार को बताया कि भारत इस मुद्दे पर ईरान और अमेरिका, दोनों के संपर्क में है। यह संघर्ष अभी भी स्थिति को जटिल बनाए हुए है। सरकार ने घोषणा की कि जयशंकर 14-15 मई को ब्रिक्स विदेश मंत्रियों की बैठक की अध्यक्षता करेंगे। भारत पश्चिम एशिया क्षेत्र में चल रहे संघर्ष को लेकर सदस्य देशों के बीच मौजूद मतभेदों को पाटने का प्रयास करेगा, हालांकि इस चरण पर किसी संयुक्त बयान पर आम सहमति बन पाना मुश्किल ही लग रहा है





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Iran-US Conflict West Asia India Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi Bilateral Dialogue Energy Connectivity Chaabhar Port BRICS BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting

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