Israeli Air Strikes Escalate in Southern Lebanon, United Nations Mediation In Washington

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified in Southern Lebanon with reports of at least 13 deaths following Israeli airstrikes. The charade shows no signs of stopping as the U.N. moves to bring the warring parties together. The situation has worsened since the U.S.-Iran attack and the breakdown of the April ceasefire agreement. Bombers of all stripes continue to rain down as both sides refuse to back down.

Israeli Air Strikes Southern Lebanon : Israeli- Hezbollah conflict escalates. At least 13 deaths reported after Israeli airstrikes in Southern Lebanon . Lebanon's official media reports that both sides' violence continues and the situation has worsened.

Attack on a house resulted in six deaths and seven others were injured in Kfar Dunin. Attack on Nabatieh resulted in the deaths of two Lebanese Civil Defense paramedics. The deaths of the paramedics sparked controversy. Isreal's Health Ministry reported 108 healthcare workers and emergency services-related casualties since the conflict started.

Isreal claims 140 attempts on ambulances and health centers. Hezbollah also claims drone attacks on Israeli soldiers in Nabatieh, Kfar Samir, and northern Israel. The war has escalated post the U.S.-Iran attack and the breaking of the April peace agreement. No end in sight as negotiations are underway in Washington. 2,869 deaths till now, including 380 after ceasefire





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Israeli Air Strikes Hezbollah Southern Lebanon Violence U.N. Mediation U.S.-Iran Attack Breakdown Of Ceasefire Agreement

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