ICE OPT Crackdown : BIG ACTION AGAINST OPT PROG

America में OPT के खिलाफ ICE द्वारा लिया गया बड़ा एक्शन, जिसमें भारतीय छात्र भी शामिल हो सकते हैं।

ICE OPT Crackdown : America में लंबे वक्त से government के निशाने पर 'ऑप्शनल प्रैक्टिकल ट्रेनिंग' ( OPT ) कार्यक्रम एक बार फिर से निशाने पर हैं। 'इमिग्रेशन एंड कस्टम एंफोर्समेंट' ( ICE ) ने OPT के खिलाफ बड़ा एक्शन लिया है। ICE डायरेक्टर टॉड एम लियोन्स ने OPT कार्यक्रम को 'फर्जीवाड़े का चुंबक' बताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि एजेंसी को करीब 10 हजार विदेशी छात्रों के बारे में पता चला है, जो अनियमितताओं के बावजूद OPT पर जॉब कर रहे हैं। उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि इसमें भारतीय छात्र भी शामिल हो सकते हैं, क्योंकि वे OPT पर बड़ी संख्या में जॉब करते हैं.

ICE OPT Crackdown : America में लंबे वक्त से government के निशाने पर 'ऑप्शनल प्रैक्टिकल ट्रेनिंग' (OPT) कार्यक्रम एक बार फिर से निशाने पर हैं। 'इमिग्रेशन एंड कस्टम एंफोर्समेंट' (ICE) ने OPT के खिलाफ बड़ा एक्शन लिया है। ICE डायरेक्टर टॉड एम लियोन्स ने OPT कार्यक्रम को 'फर्जीवाड़े का चुंबक' बताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि एजेंसी को करीब 10 हजार विदेशी छात्रों के बारे में पता चला है, जो अनियमितताओं के बावजूद OPT पर जॉब कर रहे हैं। उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि इसमें भारतीय छात्र भी शामिल हो सकते हैं, क्योंकि वे OPT पर बड़ी संख्या में जॉब करते हैं





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America OPT ICE Department Of Homeland Security Indian Students Few Thousand Students OPT Few Thousand Students Working In Fake Companie Expansion Of OPT Raising Of False Employment Green Card Large Number Of Indian Students Working On OPT Phrases Like 'Fake Company' 'Fool Around' Etc

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