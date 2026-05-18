IFS Officer Reveals Surreal Waters Tank Plant in Karnataka Forest, People Shocked as Saj Tree Unlocks Its Hidden Secret

A video of a unique tree, called Saj Tree or Ash, has gone viral in Karnataka forest. The tree not only stores water but also releases it suddenly when it is cut. The IFS officer reveals the surreal nature of the tree and its water-storing capabilities.

वाटर टैंक वाला पेड़!

कर्नाटक के जंगलों में IFS ने दिखाया Saj Tree, चाकू मारते ही निकला फव्वारा, सबने पिया भीSaj Tree viral video: जंगल खुद में अनेक रहस्य छुपाए रहते हैं। इन्हीं में से एक रहस्य इंस्टाग्राम के वीडियो में सामने आ चुका है। एक ऐसा पेड़ भी होता है जो खुद में पानी स्टोर करता है। है न हैरान करने वाली बात। बस इसी हैरानी से भरा कर्नाटक के जंगलों वाला वीडियो इस वक्त वायरल हो रहा है।पेड़ नेचर का तोहफा हैं जो इंसानों की जरूरतें पूरी करते हैं। मगर क्या ये भी हो सकता है कि एक पेड़ खुद में पानी स्टोर कर लेता हो। इस पेड़ का वीडियो कर्नाटक से आया है और पूरी दुनिया को चौंका रहा है। एक आईएफएस ऑफिसर ने इसे शेयर करके दुनिया को बता दिया है कि प्रकृति की संरचना बिल्कुल सर्वाइवल के हिसाब से हुई है। आप भी जानिए।ये पेड़ है साज का जिसे असन भी कहते हैं। इस पेड़ में ट्रंक के अंदर पानी स्टोर करने की क्षमता होती है। इस पेड़ की खोखली और फैली शाखाएं बरसात का पानी इकट्ठा करती हैं। इसका कुछ पानी तो पेड़ खुद गर्मी के दिनों में इस्तेमाल करता है। बाकी पानी जंगल से गुजरने वाले लोग जैसे ट्रैकर्स के काम आता है।इस वीडियो के शुरू में आईएफएस ऑफिसर रजत कुमार सिंह अपने साथियों के साथ आते हैं। एक ऑफिसर पेड़ पर चाकू के वार करता है। दो वार में ही पानी निकलने लगता है। ये बिल्कुल फव्वारे जैसा होता है। मानो अंदर कोई टैंक लगा हो। ये पानी पीने लायक तो नहीं होगा, ज्यादातर लोग यही सोचेंगे लेकिन ऐसा नहीं है। इस पानी को पिया जा सकता है। ऑफिसर बोलते हैं, पानी पी लो सर। रजत खुद ये पानी पीते भी हैं। गिलास में भी इस पानी को भर कर दिखाते हैं। ये कुछ पीला रंग लिए हुए होता है।वीडियो देखने के बाद लोग हैरान तो हो रहे हैं लेकिन ये भी ध्यान दिला रहे हैं कि ये पानी इंसानों के लिए नहीं है





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