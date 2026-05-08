IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals' Fifth Straight Defeat, Kolkata Knight Riders' Fourth Win

The Delhi Capitals suffered their fifth consecutive loss in this season, while the Kolkata Knight Riders secured their fourth win to move up to seventh place in the points table with nine points. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, dropped to eighth place with eight points and a negative net run rate of -1.154.

केकेआर ने लगाई छलांग इस सीजन दिल्ली की यह घर में लगातार पांचवीं हार है। वहीं, कोलकाता ने मौजूदा सत्र की चौथी जीत के साथ अंक तालिका में सातवां स्थान हासिल कर लिया। अब उनके खाते में नौ अंक हो गए। हालांकि, नेट रन रेट -0.

169 है। वहीं, दिल्ली आठ अंक और -1.154 नेट रन रेट के साथ आठवें स्थान पर लुढ़क गई। आईपीएल 2026: अंक तालिका का हाल टीम मैच जीते हारे नेट रन रेट अंक नेट रन रेट सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद 11 7 4 0 14 +0.737 पंजाब किंग्स 10 6 3 1 13 +0.571 रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु 10 6 4 0 12 +1.234 राजस्थान रॉयल्स 10 6 4 0 12 +0.510 गुजरात टाइटंस 10 6 4 0 12 -0.147 चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स 10 5 5 0 10 +0.151 कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169 दिल्ली कैपिटल्स 11 4 7 0 8 -1.154 मुंबई इंडियंस 10 3 7 0 6 -0.649 लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स 10 3 7 0 6 -0.93





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IPL 2026 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Points Table Net Run Rate

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