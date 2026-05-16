IPS Officer Manoj Sharma Appointed in Charge of Mumbai Police

IPS Officer Manoj Sharma has been appointed as the new Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) in Mumbai following the state government's significant administrative reshuffle in Maharashtra's Police Department.

IPS Manoj Sharma: जिस आईपीएस अधिकारी की रियल स्टोरी पर बनी थी '12th Fail' फिल्म, उन्हें मुंबई में मिली अहम पोस्ट मुंबई सरकार के बड़े प्रशासनिक फेरबदल में IPS अधिकारी मनोज कुमार शर्मा को मुंबई का नया जॉइंट कमिश्नर ऑफ पुलिस (कानून-व्यवस्था) बनाया गया है। '12वीं फेल' फिल्म से चर्चित शर्मा की संघर्षभरी कहानी आज भी लाखों युवाओं को प्रेरित करती है। महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने शुक्रवार को राज्य पुलिस प्रशासन में बड़ा फेरबदल करते हुए 50 से अधिक आईपीएस अधिकारियों के एक साथ तबादले कर दिए। गृह विभाग द्वारा जारी आदेश में मुंबई पुलिस के कई वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को नई जिम्मेदारियां सौंपी गई हैं। इस फेरबदल को कानून-व्यवस्था और प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था को मजबूत करने की दिशा में अहम कदम माना जा रहा है। इस फेरबदल में सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा IPS अधिकारी मनोज कुमार शर्मा की नियुक्ति को लेकर हो रही है। 2005 बैच के अधिकारी शर्मा को मुंबई का नया जॉइंट कमिश्नर ऑफ पुलिस (कानून-व्यवस्था) नियुक्त किया गया है। वही अधिकारी हैं जिनके संघर्षपूर्ण जीवन पर आधारित फिल्म '12वीं फेl' ने देशभर में काफी लोकप्रियता हासिल की थी। उन्होंने अपने करियर में मुंबई में DCP जोन-1 और एडिशनल कमिश्नर ऑफ पुलिस (पश्चिमी क्षेत्र) के रूप में भी काम किया है। मनोज शर्मा एमपी के मुरैना जिले के गांव बिलगांव के रहने वाले हैं। उनकी शुरुआती पढ़ाई लिखाई गांव में ही हुई थी। वो पढ़ाई में बहुत अच्छे नहीं थे। नौवीं और दसवीं में थर्ड क्लास से पास हुए मनोज शर्मा 12वीं में फेल कर गए थे। लेकिन उनका सपना आईपीएस बनने का था। इसके बाद उनके संघर्ष की शुरुआत हुई। उन्होंने अपने सपने को पूरा करने के लिए दिल्ली में बड़े लोगों का कुत्ता तक भी घुमाया.

IPS Manoj Sharma: जिस आईपीएस अधिकारी की रियल स्टोरी पर बनी थी '12th Fail' फिल्म, उन्हें मुंबई में मिली अहम पोस्ट मुंबई सरकार के बड़े प्रशासनिक फेरबदल में IPS अधिकारी मनोज कुमार शर्मा को मुंबई का नया जॉइंट कमिश्नर ऑफ पुलिस (कानून-व्यवस्था) बनाया गया है। '12वीं फेल' फिल्म से चर्चित शर्मा की संघर्षभरी कहानी आज भी लाखों युवाओं को प्रेरित करती है। महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने शुक्रवार को राज्य पुलिस प्रशासन में बड़ा फेरबदल करते हुए 50 से अधिक आईपीएस अधिकारियों के एक साथ तबादले कर दिए। गृह विभाग द्वारा जारी आदेश में मुंबई पुलिस के कई वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को नई जिम्मेदारियां सौंपी गई हैं। इस फेरबदल को कानून-व्यवस्था और प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था को मजबूत करने की दिशा में अहम कदम माना जा रहा है। इस फेरबदल में सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा IPS अधिकारी मनोज कुमार शर्मा की नियुक्ति को लेकर हो रही है। 2005 बैच के अधिकारी शर्मा को मुंबई का नया जॉइंट कमिश्नर ऑफ पुलिस (कानून-व्यवस्था) नियुक्त किया गया है। वही अधिकारी हैं जिनके संघर्षपूर्ण जीवन पर आधारित फिल्म '12वीं फेl' ने देशभर में काफी लोकप्रियता हासिल की थी। उन्होंने अपने करियर में मुंबई में DCP जोन-1 और एडिशनल कमिश्नर ऑफ पुलिस (पश्चिमी क्षेत्र) के रूप में भी काम किया है। मनोज शर्मा एमपी के मुरैना जिले के गांव बिलगांव के रहने वाले हैं। उनकी शुरुआती पढ़ाई लिखाई गांव में ही हुई थी। वो पढ़ाई में बहुत अच्छे नहीं थे। नौवीं और दसवीं में थर्ड क्लास से पास हुए मनोज शर्मा 12वीं में फेल कर गए थे। लेकिन उनका सपना आईपीएस बनने का था। इसके बाद उनके संघर्ष की शुरुआत हुई। उन्होंने अपने सपने को पूरा करने के लिए दिल्ली में बड़े लोगों का कुत्ता तक भी घुमाया





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Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner Of Police Law And Order Administrative Reorganization IPS Officer Manoj Sharma Movie '12Th Fail'

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