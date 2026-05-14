Junaid Khan Opens Up About Nepotism in Bollywood

Junaid Khan, the son of Amir Khan, talks about nepotism in Bollywood and how it affects opportunities in the film industry. He openly admits that his name helps him in the industry and that being a star kid opens many doors for him.

Junaid Khan Nepotism Controversy: Bollywood nepotism debate is nothing new. Whenever a star kid 's film flops, the question on social media is why they keep getting opportunities.

Now, Junaid Khan, the son of Amir Khan, has openly talked about this issue. The interesting part is that he openly admitted that his name helps him in the industry. Both his films 'Luvyaap' and 'Ek Din' didn't do well at the box office. Despite this, he still has a lot of opportunities in films.

He also said that being a star kid opens many doors for him. He also talked about the business aspect of filmmaking and how market value matters. He joked that he still gets work even after two flops, so he should continue working. His statement sparked a new debate on social media.

Some people praised his honesty, while others compared it to the prevalent nepotism in Bollywood. He also said that he doesn't feel uncomfortable with the nepotism word. He said that if he wasn't Amir Khan's son, he might not have had such opportunities. He also said that being a star kid is not enough.

The audience prefers actors who can make an impact on screen. He also talked about the film 'Ek Din' and how he enjoyed working on it. Amir Khan was also disappointed but moved on quickly to the next project. He also mentioned that he is learning from his father.

He will soon be seen in the horror film 'Ragini MMS 3' with Tamannah Bhatia. It will be interesting to see if he can win over the audience with his next film





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