JDA to Lay Drainage Line between Jodhpur's Jotwawada REOB and Chatipura REOB

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) is constructing a Drainage System in the city of Jodhpur. The main works include laying the D/S lines in Jotwawada-Chatipura region. The JDA has decided to construct the Bay -to -Bay drains and has prepared the plan accordingly. Also, these works will help the inhabitants of the city to overcome the waterlogging during the rainy season.

JDA Drainage Work : The JDA (Jaipur Development Authority) is set to start laying the D/S (drainage) line between Jodhpur's Jotwawada REOB ( Joint Operation Water Supply Board ) and Chatipura REOB, passing through Jotwawada Main Market.

The work involves 800 meters and will be carried out in 400 meter blocks of 2 meters each. For a smooth traffic flow, the local traders have been asked by the JDA to also be a part of the task. The JDA authorities believe that the work can be completed in a month. The water from this area will flow into the Draysavyati River.

The work will be divided into three parts. For example, the work will start from Chatipura Bridge





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Drainage Work Joint Operation Water Supply Board Yellow Mark Road Waterlogging Rainy Season

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