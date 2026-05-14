Keruppu Morning Show Cancelled Amid Political Tensions

Keruppu, a Tamil film starring Tushar Krishna and Surya, has faced a setback with the cancellation of its morning show, which was scheduled to start at 9 am on Thursday, 14 May. The decision was made despite the permission granted by the Chief Minister, Thalaivi Vijay, who is also the protagonist in the film. The makers have blamed 'unforeseen circumstances' for the cancellation, and the director, RJ Balaiji, has appealed to the fans for patience and understanding.

तृषा कृष्‍णन और सूर्या को बड़ा झटका लगा है। उनकी फिल्‍म 'करुप्पु' जहां गुरुवार, 14 मई को रिलीज हुई है, वहीं मुख्‍यमंत्री विजय से स्‍पेशल परमिशन के बावजूद सुबह 9 बजे के फर्स्‍ट डे फर्स्‍ट शो को कैंसिल कर दिया गया है। शोज के रद्द होने की बात खुद फिल्‍म के प्रोड्यूसर एसआर प्रभु ने सोशल मीडिया पर बताई है। इस खबर ने यकीनन तृषा और सूर्या के फैंस को भी निराश किया है, क्‍योंकि दोनों 21 साल बाद पर्दे पर एकसाथ लौटे हैं। 'करुप्पु' के बीते कुछ दिनों से लगातार चर्चा में रहने की एक वजह तृषा कृष्‍णन भी हैं, जो लगातार थलपति विजय के साथ करीबी रिश्‍ते, उनके चुनावी सफर और मुख्‍यमंत्री बनने के दौरान साथ नजर आईं। दो दिन पहले मंगलवार को ही मेकर्स ने विजय को शुक्रिया अदा करते हुए पोस्‍ट किया था, जिसमें फिल्‍म के सुबह के शोज के लिए मुख्‍यमंत्री ने स्‍पेशल परमिशन दी थी। 'करुप्पु' के प्रोड्यूसर एसआर प्रभु ने X पर बुधवार देर रात एक पोस्‍ट किया। बताया कि कुछ ऐसे कारण हैं, जिन्हें टाला नहीं जा सकता, इसलिए 'करुप्पु' के सुबह 9 बजे के शो रद्द किए जा रहे हैं। उन्‍होंने इसके लिए सभी से तहे दिल से माफी भी मांगी.

तृषा कृष्‍णन और सूर्या को बड़ा झटका लगा है। उनकी फिल्‍म 'करुप्पु' जहां गुरुवार, 14 मई को रिलीज हुई है, वहीं मुख्‍यमंत्री विजय से स्‍पेशल परमिशन के बावजूद सुबह 9 बजे के फर्स्‍ट डे फर्स्‍ट शो को कैंसिल कर दिया गया है। शोज के रद्द होने की बात खुद फिल्‍म के प्रोड्यूसर एसआर प्रभु ने सोशल मीडिया पर बताई है। इस खबर ने यकीनन तृषा और सूर्या के फैंस को भी निराश किया है, क्‍योंकि दोनों 21 साल बाद पर्दे पर एकसाथ लौटे हैं। 'करुप्पु' के बीते कुछ दिनों से लगातार चर्चा में रहने की एक वजह तृषा कृष्‍णन भी हैं, जो लगातार थलपति विजय के साथ करीबी रिश्‍ते, उनके चुनावी सफर और मुख्‍यमंत्री बनने के दौरान साथ नजर आईं। दो दिन पहले मंगलवार को ही मेकर्स ने विजय को शुक्रिया अदा करते हुए पोस्‍ट किया था, जिसमें फिल्‍म के सुबह के शोज के लिए मुख्‍यमंत्री ने स्‍पेशल परमिशन दी थी। 'करुप्पु' के प्रोड्यूसर एसआर प्रभु ने X पर बुधवार देर रात एक पोस्‍ट किया। बताया कि कुछ ऐसे कारण हैं, जिन्हें टाला नहीं जा सकता, इसलिए 'करुप्पु' के सुबह 9 बजे के शो रद्द किए जा रहे हैं। उन्‍होंने इसके लिए सभी से तहे दिल से माफी भी मांगी





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Keruppu Tushar Krishna Surya Political Tensions Morning Show Cancellation Special Permission Chief Minister Director Patience Understanding

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