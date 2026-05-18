Kirit Somaiya on Bakri Eid: BJP leader demanded Eid slaughter of goats in residential complexes

Kirit Somaiya, a prominent BJP leader and former MP, has made a strong demand for restricting the slaughter of goats during Bakri Eid in residential complexes in Mumbai. He threatened to hold the Mayor and Police Commissioner of BMC accountable in case the killing of goats in these complexes was found to be illegal.

Kirit Somaiya on Bakri Eid: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has warned that if any resident's premises are raided to kill the goats during Eid, the responsibility shall be theirs.

Kirit Somaiya, the former MP and vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has made a big demand on Eid of the killing of goats in residential complexes in Mumbai. Somaiya has written to the Municipal Commissioner and Police Commissioner of BMC and has demanded that the authorization to kill goats should not be given in housing societies, colonies, cholo and residential complexes. On this matter, Somaiya has written to the Mayor and Police Commissioner of BMC





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