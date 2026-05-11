Kiara Advani's Unprecedented Insights on Motherhood

Kiara Advani, a prominent actress in Bollywood, has shared her candid thoughts on motherhood and the challenges she encountered while welcoming her daughter. Advani opens up about her experiences, the changes in her emotions, the importance of her childhood, the bond with her parents, and her approach to parenting her daughter, Saraayah, with a balance of care and independence.

Kiara Advani on Her Daughter : बॉलीवुड की चर्चित एक्ट्रेस कियारा अडवाणी इन दिनों अपनी प्रोफेशनल लाइफ के साथ-साथ मदरहुड को लेकर भी खूब चर्चा में हैं। पिछले साल उन्होंने और उनके पति सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने अपनी बेटी सारायाह (Saraayah) का स्वागत किया था। बेटी के जन्म के बाद से दोनों सितारे अपनी निजी जिंदगी को काफी बैलेंस के साथ जी रहे हैं। अब हाल ही में कियारा आडवाणी ने एक बातचीत के दौरान मां बनने के अनुभव, भावनात्मक बदलाव, अपने बचपन, माता-पिता के साथ रिश्ते और बेटी की परवरिश को लेकर खुलकर बात की। इस दौरान उन्होंने बताया कि वो अपनी बेटी को आत्मनिर्भर और आत्मविश्वासी बनाना चाहती हैं, न कि ऐसा इंसान जो हर समय दूसरों को खुश करने की कोशिश करता रहे.

Kiara Advani on Her Daughter: बॉलीवुड की चर्चित एक्ट्रेस कियारा अडवाणी इन दिनों अपनी प्रोफेशनल लाइफ के साथ-साथ मदरहुड को लेकर भी खूब चर्चा में हैं। पिछले साल उन्होंने और उनके पति सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने अपनी बेटी सारायाह (Saraayah) का स्वागत किया था। बेटी के जन्म के बाद से दोनों सितारे अपनी निजी जिंदगी को काफी बैलेंस के साथ जी रहे हैं। अब हाल ही में कियारा आडवाणी ने एक बातचीत के दौरान मां बनने के अनुभव, भावनात्मक बदलाव, अपने बचपन, माता-पिता के साथ रिश्ते और बेटी की परवरिश को लेकर खुलकर बात की। इस दौरान उन्होंने बताया कि वो अपनी बेटी को आत्मनिर्भर और आत्मविश्वासी बनाना चाहती हैं, न कि ऐसा इंसान जो हर समय दूसरों को खुश करने की कोशिश करता रहे





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Kiara Advani Motherhood Personal Experiences Daughter Parents Children's Upbringing Emotional Development Balancing Professional And Personal Life Growing Up Being A Responsible Parent Today

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