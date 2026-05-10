Kiara Advani Recalls Postpartum Phase: Motherhood Changes Everything

Kiara Advani, a Bollywood actress, shared her postpartum journey and the emotional changes she experienced after the birth of her daughter. She also talked about the support of her husband Siddharth Malhotra during this difficult phase.

Kiara Advani Recalls Postpartum Phase: Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood . In February 2023, they got married and in July 2025, they welcomed their daughter 'Saraiah'.

After the birth of their daughter, Kiara's life completely changed. She is currently enjoying her motherhood life and slowly returning to her professional career. She will be seen in the upcoming film 'Toxic' with superstar Yash. In a recent interview, Kiara Advani opened up about her postpartum journey, emotional changes, and the support of her husband Siddharth Malhotra. She was emotional during the interview





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Kiara Advani Siddharth Malhotra Postpartum Motherhood Emotional Changes Support Toxic

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