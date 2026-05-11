Kohl Rise: Price of Crude Oil Soars, U.S.-Iran Peace Proposals Face Scrutiny Amid Escalating Tensions

Due to premium demand and declining global output, global oil prices breached a record high band this week, increasing by up to 3% each day, but unexpectedly declining on Friday as US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is reporting a record low inventory level

नई दिल्ली: पश्चिम एशिया में तनाव बढ़ने से कच्चे तेल की कीमत में आज फिर उछाल आई है। अमेरिका और ईरान के बीच शांति के प्रस्ताव पर सहमति नहीं बन पाई है। इस ड्राफ्ट को अमेरिका ने तैयार किया था, लेकिन ईरान ने इससे रिस्पॉन्स दिया, जिसे अमेरिका ने खारिज कर दिया है। इससे पिछले 10 हफ्तों से चल रहे संघर्ष के तत्काल खत्म होने की उम्मीदों को झटका लगा है। होर्मुज स्ट्रेट से जहाजों का आवाजाही लगभग बंद है, जिससे दुनिया में कच्चे तेल की सप्लाई टाइट बनी हुई है। दुनिया का करीब 20 फीसदी कच्चा तेल इसी रास्ते गुजरता है। कच्चा तेल 3 फीसदी से अधिक तेजी के साथ ट्रेड कर रहा है। ब्राइट क्रूड 4 डॉलर यानी 4 फीसदी तेजी के साथ 105 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पर ट्रेड कर रहा है। Friday को यह 1.

23 फीसदी तेजी के साथ बंद हुआ था। यूएस वेस्ट टेक्सस इंटरमीडिएट भी 4.33 डॉलर यानी 4.54 फीसदी तेजी के साथ 99.75 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पर पहुंच गया। पेट्रोल डीजल एशिया में घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं को ज्यादा दाम के असर से बचाने के उपाय किए गए हैं। मजबूत मांग के बावजूद घरेलू बाजार में कच्चा तेल की कमी है





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Crude Oil Kohl Rise Iran United States Tension Escalation OPEC+

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