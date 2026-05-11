Krunal Pandya Emotional Statement: RCB vs MI, Playoff Elimination & Emotional Reunion

Rajasthan Royals (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2022 league stage by two wickets, eliminating them from the playoffs. Both MI and Lucknow Giants are also out of the race. The heroes of the RCB victory are Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Krunal scored a crucial 73-run knock, while Bhuvneshwar also claimed four wickets and hit a significant six in the final over, contributing to RCB's victory. The heroes also had an emotional reunion with their old teammates after the match. The tournament is all about making memories and creating history, and these heroes have once again proven that with their performance.

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। Krunal Pandya Emotional Statement: रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) ने मुंबई इंडियंस (MI) को आखिरी गेंद पर 2 विकेट से मात दी और प्लेऑफ की दौड़ से मुंबई को बाहर किया। एमआई ही नहीं लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स की टीम भी प्लेऑफ की रेस से बाहर हो चुकी हैं। आरसीबी की इस जीत के हीरो क्रुणाल पांड्या ( Krunal Pandya ) और भुवनेश्वर कुमार ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar ) रहे। क्रुणाल के बल्ले से 73 रन की अहम पारी निकली, जबकि भुवी ने चार विकेट लेने के साथ आखिरी ओवर में एक महत्वपूर्ण छक्का भी लगाया। आखिरी दो गेंद पर दो रन चाहिए थे और रसिख सलाम ने मिड ऑन की तरफ खेलकर दो रन लिए और आरसीबी को मैच जिता दिया। आरसीबी ने आईपीएल में दूसरी बार एमआई को लीग स्टेज में दो बार हराया। इस जीत के बाद क्रुणाल पांड्या मुंबई के बैटिंग कोच और अपने पुराने साथी कीरोन पोलार्ड से मिले। दोनों ने एक-दूसरे को गले लगाया और क्रुणाल पोलार्ड और एमआई के साथ बिताई अपने वर्षों के बारे में पोस्ट मैच प्रेजेंटेशन में बात करते हुए इमोशनल भी हुए.

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। Krunal Pandya Emotional Statement: रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) ने मुंबई इंडियंस (MI) को आखिरी गेंद पर 2 विकेट से मात दी और प्लेऑफ की दौड़ से मुंबई को बाहर किया। एमआई ही नहीं लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स की टीम भी प्लेऑफ की रेस से बाहर हो चुकी हैं। आरसीबी की इस जीत के हीरो क्रुणाल पांड्या (Krunal Pandya) और भुवनेश्वर कुमार (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) रहे। क्रुणाल के बल्ले से 73 रन की अहम पारी निकली, जबकि भुवी ने चार विकेट लेने के साथ आखिरी ओवर में एक महत्वपूर्ण छक्का भी लगाया। आखिरी दो गेंद पर दो रन चाहिए थे और रसिख सलाम ने मिड ऑन की तरफ खेलकर दो रन लिए और आरसीबी को मैच जिता दिया। आरसीबी ने आईपीएल में दूसरी बार एमआई को लीग स्टेज में दो बार हराया। इस जीत के बाद क्रुणाल पांड्या मुंबई के बैटिंग कोच और अपने पुराने साथी कीरोन पोलार्ड से मिले। दोनों ने एक-दूसरे को गले लगाया और क्रुणाल पोलार्ड और एमआई के साथ बिताई अपने वर्षों के बारे में पोस्ट मैच प्रेजेंटेशन में बात करते हुए इमोशनल भी हुए





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IPL RCB Vs MI Playoff Elimination Emotional Reunion Mumbai's Elimination Krunal Pandya Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Krunal-Bhuvneshwar Combination Krunal-Poland Combination

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