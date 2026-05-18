Live-in Relationship case in High Court of Allahabad

In the case, the couple claimed they were voluntarily in a live-in relationship and their security was threatened. In response, the court said it isn't enough for them to express a desire to live together; a thorough investigation of circumstances and laws must be conducted. The court elaborated that living together under age (when someone's age is below the legal age of marriage) `doesn't' violate the law in totality, but the consequences of taking such decisions could be irreversible. The court also clarified that if one's age falls under the purview of these laws then the action 'is' considered a criminal offense. Moreover, both parties were assured that their constitutional rights to live and personal freedom would be upheld, but support from parents or other authorities under these laws couldn't be restrained

Subscribe Live-in Relationship: Area Court case, where 19-year-old boy and 20-year-old girl, demanded security from court, by expressing their desire to live together. The court rejected their petition.

Regularly, various good & bad things related to it have emerged. Therefore, the courts' approach towards it has been a topic of discussion from time to time. A recent case in the High Court of Allahabad emerged where, the 19-year-old Hindu boy and 20-year-old Muslim girl, filed a petition to the court for security, expressing their desire to live together.

However, the court denied their petition. The couple claimed they were voluntarily in a live-in relationship and their security was threatened





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Live-In Relationship Court Case High Court Of Allahabad Age Requirement For Marriage Personal Freedom Constitutional Rights

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