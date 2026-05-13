Liam Dawson Announces Retirement from First-Class Cricket

Hampshire cricketer and prolific all-rounder Liam Dawson has announced his retirement from first-class cricket with immediate effect. In his career, he has scored over 10,000 runs and taken over 300 wickets in first-class cricket. However, he will continue to play for Hampshire in one-day and T20 cricket. He credits his decision to retire to the need to 'longen' white ball cricket. The announcement was made on May 13, 2026.

Liam Dawson Retirement : Inglaterra cricket er Liam Dawson has announced his retirement from first-class cricket . He had played for the Hampshire County Cricket Club in domestic cricket .

Liam Dawson will continue to play for Hampshire in one-day and T20 cricket. The official announcement was made by Hampshire Cricket on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. It is important to note that Liam Dawson has been out of the England team for a year and a half. Liam Dawson has scored 10828 runs in first-class cricket and has taken 380 wickets.

He has played a total of 218 first-class matches for Hampshire. Liam Dawson announced his retirement with immediate effect. His last match was against India in the earlier season. Liam Dawson's performance in the previous season was very impressive.

He won the PCA Mens Player of the Year Award, County Championship Player of the Year Award, and was included in the ICC's Five Cricketers of the Year. Previously in 2006, he was the first Hampshire player to be included in this list





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