LPG Supply News: Long-term shortage of LPG and petrol likely due to US-Iran tensions

The US-Iran tensions have led to a potential long-term shortage of LPG and petrol in India. The UAE has stepped in as a 'friend' to India's strategic oil reserves in the West Asia region. The US has targeted Iran's facilities for the second day in a row, leading to a rise in the price of crude oil. However, India has a good stock of oil and LPG, ensuring a smooth supply until July's middle. Indian refineries have increased purchases from ADNOC and other suppliers. India Crude Oil Purchase: No change in strategy, 50 lakh barrels of oil purchased from Russia and US, indicates a shift in India's strategic approach.

LPG Supply News: कई महीनों तक नहीं होगी एलपीजी और तेल की किल्लत!

यूएई ने भर दी 'दोस्त' भारत की टंकीपश्चिम एशिया में अमेरिका और ईरान के बीच लड़ाई फिर तेज हो गई है। अमेरिका ने लगातार दूसरे दिन ईरान के ठिकानों को निशाना बनाया है। इससे कच्चे तेल की कीमत में कारोबार के दौरान दो फीसदी तेजी आई। हालांकि भारत ने इस दौरान तेल और गैस का अच्छाखासा भंडार जमा कर लिया है।पश्चिम एशिया में एक बार फिर घमासान शुरू हो गया है। अमेरिका ने लगातार दूसरे दिन ईरान के ठिकानों को निशाना बनाया है। दूसरी ओर ईरान ने भी इसका बदला लेने की बात कही है। इससे कच्चे तेल की कीमत में तेजी आई है। इस बीच रॉयटर्स की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक भारतीय रिफाइनरीज ने कम से कम अगस्त तक की मांग को पूरा करने के लिए कच्चा तेल जमा कर लिया है। इसी तरह एलपीजी की सप्लाई भी जुलाई के मध्य तक ठीकठाक रहने की उम्मीद है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक भारतीय रिफाइनरियों ने आने वाले हफ्तो के लिए काफ़ी कच्चा तेल और LPG का स्टॉक जमा कर लिया है।अगस्त तक की मांग को पूरा करने के लिए काफी है जबकि जुलाई के मध्य तक एलपीजी को लेकर कोई समस्या नहीं होगी। भारतीय कंपनियों ने हाल में अबू धाबी नेशनल ऑयल कंपनी (ADNOC) और दूसरे सप्लायरों से खरीद बढ़ाई है। India Crude Oil Purchase: न रूस, न अमेरिका, भारत की स्‍ट्रेटेजी में बदलाव, 50 लाख बैरल तेल की इस खरीद से संकेत समझि





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LPG Petrol US-Iran Tensions India's Strategic Oil Reserves US-Iran Tensions US-Iran Tensions US-Iran Tensions US-Iran Tensions US-Iran Tensions

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