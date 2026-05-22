Meteorological news: No relief from heat wave in the next week, heavy rainfall in some areas

The Meteorological department expects no relief from the heat wave in the upcoming week. Heavy rainfall is also anticipated in certain areas of the country. For the next 6-7 days, the likelihood of country-specific weather conditions varies from region to region.

इमेज कैप्शन, आने वाले सप्ताह में भीषण गर्मी से कोई राहत मिलने की उम्मीद नहीं है. हालांकि देश के कुछ हिस्सों में भारी बारिश की भी संभावना है.

मौसम विभाग ने अगले 6-7 दिन के दौरान उत्तर-पश्चिम भारत के मैदानी इलाकों, मध्य और पूर्वी भारत और प्रायद्वीपीय भारत के कुछ हिस्सों में लू से लेकर भीषण लू की स्थिति बनी रहने की संभावना जताई है. इसके साथ ही विभाग ने सप्ताह के कई दिन केरल और लक्षद्वीप, तमिलनाडु, उप-हिमालयी पश्चिम बंगाल और सिक्किम, उत्तर-पूर्र्व और उसके पास के पूर्वी भारत में छिटपुट भारी से बहुत भारी बारिश होने की संभावना भी जताई है





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