Mini Cooper S GP Spawned Limited Edition, Priced At 58.9 Lakh In India

In India, one of the world's largest auto markets, automobiles are launched by different companies every month. The automotive industry is also guided by the government from time to time. Mini Cooper S GP, specially designed for India, has been launched at a price of 58.9 lakh rupees. This is a limited edition car, and only 30 units will be sold in India.

Auto News Live: MINI Cooper S GP इंस्पायर्ड एडिशन हुआ लॉन्च, कीमत 58.9 लाख रुपये भारत दुनिया के सबसे बड़े ऑटोमोबाइल मार्केट में से एक है। हर महीने देश में अलग-अलग कंपनियां अपनी गाड़ियां लॉन्च करती रहती हैं। साथ ही समय-समय पर सरकार भी ऑटोमोबाइल इंडस्ट्री के लिए नई गाइडलाइन्स लाती रहती है। Mini Cooper S GP का इंस्पायर्ड एडिशन भारत में लॉन्च हो गया है और इसकी कीमत 58.

9 लाख रुपये रखी गई है। यह एक लिमिटेड एडिशन कार है और इसकी सिर्फ 30 यूनिट्स ही बेची जाएंगी। NBT की ऑटो टीम ऑटोमोबाइल इंडस्ट्री से संबंधित हर खबर पर नजर बनाए हुए है। हमारे ऑटो सेक्शन में आपको कार, बाइक और इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल्स से लेकर सड़क सुरक्षा और फास्टैग जैसे विषयों पर हर अपडेट मिलेगी। इसलिए हमारे जुड़े रहें और जानें आज कि ऑटोमोबाइल इंडस्ट्री की बड़ी खबरें





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Minicoopersgpjira Auto News Mini Cooper SGP India Launch Limited Edition Car Specially Designed For India

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