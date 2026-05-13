Modi Government Imposes Higher Customs Duty on Gold, Silver Imports

The Indian government has announced a significant increase in customs duty on gold and silver imports. The move comes after `Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens not to buy gold for a year two months ago. This appeal was repeated within 24 hours.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने देशवासियों से एक साल तक सोना न खरीदने की अपील की थी. इस अपील को उन्होंने 24 घंटे के अंदर दोहराया भी था.

अब मोदी सरकार इसे लेकर एक्शन मोड में आ गई है. सरकार ने सोने के साथ ही चांदी पर भी कस्टम डयूटी को बढ़ाया है. सरकार के इस कदम से सोना-चांदी और अन्य कीमती धातुओं का आयात करना महंगा हो जाएगा. 10 प्रतिशत बेसिक कस्टम ड्यूटी लगा दी. सोना और चांदी पर आयात शुल्क को 6 फीसदी तक बढ़ाया गया है.

सरकार ने इसे बढ़ाकर 15 प्रतिशत तक कर दिया गया है. सरकार ने सोना और चांदी के आयात पर 10 प्रतिशत बेसिक कस्टम ड्यूटी लगा दी है. इस पर 5 फीसदी का सेस लगाया गया है. एग्रीकल्चर इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर एंड डेवलपमेंट सेस मिलाकर कस्टम ड्यूटी 15 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच चुकी है.

यह आदेश सरकार की ओर से जारी कर दिया गया है. मोदी सरकार के इस कदम को सोने के आयात को कम करने और गिरते रुपये को संभालने के साथ विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार पर दबाव को कम करने की कवायद के रूप में देखा जा रहा है. कस्टम ड्यूटी में इस इजाफे से भारत में सोने-चांदी के दामों और अन्य कीमती धातुओं की मांग पर असर होगा





News Nation / 🏆 15. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Economy India Gold Imports Customs Duty Rupee Foreign Exchange Reserves Effect On Prices Of Gold And Silver Impact On Imports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PM Modi's Appeal Not Impacting Gold Prices on Monday - Gold Falls, Metal Stocks RetreatPrime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal not to buy gold for a year is not having the desired effect on gold prices. Gold spot prices have fallen on the Indian Stock Exchange (MCX) and Metal Stocks. The jewellery industry is also meeting PMO officials, discussing supply-related challenges and import concerns. Meanwhile, the balance of foreign exchange reserves is under pressure, with India relying on gold imports to meet its dollar demand. If the gold reserves deplete, it may lead to a significant economic downturn.

Read more »

PM Modi की सोना ना खरीदने, घर से काम की अपील पर भयंकर भड़के राहुल-अखिलेश, क्या बोले?PM Modi Gold News: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Modi Latest Speech) के एक बयान ने देश की राजनीति और सोशल मीडिया में बड़ा तूफान खड़ा कर दिया है। PM Modi ने देशवासियों से अपील की है कि सोना (PM Modi Gold News) खरीदना बंद करें, विदेश यात्रा से बचें, पेट्रोल कम खर्च करें और जरूरत हो तो Work From Home अपनाएं। इतना ही नहीं, उन्होंने कोरोना काल (PM Modi...

Read more »

Think Tank GARI Supports Modi's Appeal to Not Buy Non-Essential Gold for One Year; Concerns Rise in Gold Imports, Forex ReservesThe Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) has backed PM Modi's recommendation to refrain from buying non-essential gold for one year amid rising global economic uncertainty and the impact on the country's forex reserves due to increased gold imports.

Read more »

Rise in Gold and Silver Prices: PM Modi's appeal falls on deaf earsDespite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to not buy gold and silver, prices have been rising this year. The one-kilogram gold price has increased by ₹37,000. The 10-gram silver price has also increased by ₹1,592 and touched ₹1.52 lakhs per kg.

Read more »

PM Modi की इस अपील के बाद Silver Rate में उछाल, जानें वजहGold की जगह अब लोग तेजी से Silver खरीदने लगे हैं. PM Modi की उस अपील के बाद Market में बड़ा बदलाव देखने को मिला है, जिसमें उन्होंने लोगों से फिलहाल Gold खरीदने से बचने को कहा था.

Read more »

सोना-चांदी पर इम्पोर्ट ड्यूटी 6% से 15% हुई: फैसले से देश का व्यापार घाटा घटने की संभावना, गिरते रुपए को भी...India hikes gold silver import duty to 15%. Follow latest updates on trade deficit reduction and rupee support on Dainik Bhaskar.

Read more »