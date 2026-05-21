Modi and Meloni saga, again raised curtains for another popular Tiffin

The hai media flotsam also unveiled another tale that Matalora was grappling with development and employment challenges as the capital of Bihar. However, once the city had been a center of investment, industry and employment.

Modi-Meloni पल को फिर सुर्खियों में किया, ऐसी पुरानी मशहूर टॉफ़ी! अगर बिहार की Morton फैक्ट्री प्रबंधन की अनदेखी हुई, बदलते बाजार और मजदूर हड़तालों के कारण धीरे-धीरे कमजोर हुई, तो आखिरकार साल 2000 में यह बंद हो गई। PM नरेंद्र मोदी और इटली की प्रधानमंत्री जॉर्जिया मेलोनी के बीच हुआ एक हल्का-फुल्का कूटनीतिक पल, PM मोदी ने PM मेलोनी को गिफ्ट किया। Melody टॉफ़ियां एक पैकेट, जिसे भारत में कई पीढ़ियों से पसंद किया जाता है, यह एक लोकप्रिय टॉफ़ी है। Melody कैरेमल और चॉकलेट स्वाद वाली, PM मोदी ने Instagram वीडियो के साथ उसे शेयर किया। इस ट्रेंड को मज़ेदार बनाते हुए, PM मेलोनी ने इसे अपने IG वीडियो में शेयर किया, जो वायरल हो गया.

Modi-Meloni पल को फिर सुर्खियों में किया, ऐसी पुरानी मशहूर टॉफ़ी! अगर बिहार की Morton फैक्ट्री प्रबंधन की अनदेखी हुई, बदलते बाजार और मजदूर हड़तालों के कारण धीरे-धीरे कमजोर हुई, तो आखिरकार साल 2000 में यह बंद हो गई। PM नरेंद्र मोदी और इटली की प्रधानमंत्री जॉर्जिया मेलोनी के बीच हुआ एक हल्का-फुल्का कूटनीतिक पल, PM मोदी ने PM मेलोनी को गिफ्ट किया। Melody टॉफ़ियां एक पैकेट, जिसे भारत में कई पीढ़ियों से पसंद किया जाता है, यह एक लोकप्रिय टॉफ़ी है। Melody कैरेमल और चॉकलेट स्वाद वाली, PM मोदी ने Instagram वीडियो के साथ उसे शेयर किया। इस ट्रेंड को मज़ेदार बनाते हुए, PM मेलोनी ने इसे अपने IG वीडियो में शेयर किया, जो वायरल हो गया





rpbreakingnews / 🏆 11. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Morton Taffy Factory Bihar Patan England WW1 Mato Products C & E Morton India's First Candy And Chocolate Factory Reduced Development

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