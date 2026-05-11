Motorcycle Collision in Muzaffarpur Village Kills Three

Cyclist Mnishe Rajbhar, his wife Sooni Rajbhar and their daughter of 5 years were on their way back home after participating in a Rington Ceremony in Mohtr Egg when a speeding SUV hit their Bike forcing it to collide with the SUV causing Fatal Collision and leaving two people dead with one person severely injured. The SUV driver drove away after the accident and it took some time before locals started growing suspicious and calling authorities.

जागरण संवाददाता, वाराणसी। मिर्जामुराद थाना क्षेत्र के बेनीपुर गांव निवासी सोनी राजभर अपने देवर मनीष राजभर और पांच वर्षीय बेटी के साथ मोढैला गांव में आयोजित रिंग सेरेमनी समारोह में शामिल होने आई थीं। रविवार रात करीब 11:30 बजे तीनों बाइक से वापस घर लौट रहे थे। उसी समय मंडुवाडीह थाना क्षेत्र के भुल्लनपुर के पास पीछे से आ रही तेज रफ्तार थार जीप ने उनकी बाइक में जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के मुताबिक इस जबरदस्त टक्कर के बाद बाइक गाड़ी में फंस गई। थार का चालक भागने के फिराक में बाइक को लगभग 100 मीटर तक घसीटते हुए ले गया। हादसे के बाद मौके पर चीख-पुकार मच गई और आसपास के लोग दौड़ पड़े। मंडुवाडीह पुलिस ने गंभीर रूप से घायल बाइक चला रहे मनीष राजभर, उसकी भाभी सोनी और पांच साल की बच्ची को तत्काल वैदिक अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां मनीष की हालत चिंताजनक बनी है। जबकि मां और उसकी मासूम बेटी को मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। दो मौतों की भनक पर लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गई और बवाल की आशंका के दृष्टिगत रोहनिया, मंडुवाडीह, लोहता समेत कई थानों की फोर्स को बुला लिया गया। मौके पर तनाव की स्थिति बन गई। खबर लिखे जाने तक पुलिस और भीड़ में नोकझोंक होती रही। थार चालक वाहन समेत फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने देर रात थार को कब्जे में ले लिया। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि थार सवार एक युवक को भी चोट लगी है.

जागरण संवाददाता, वाराणसी। मिर्जामुराद थाना क्षेत्र के बेनीपुर गांव निवासी सोनी राजभर अपने देवर मनीष राजभर और पांच वर्षीय बेटी के साथ मोढैला गांव में आयोजित रिंग सेरेमनी समारोह में शामिल होने आई थीं। रविवार रात करीब 11:30 बजे तीनों बाइक से वापस घर लौट रहे थे। उसी समय मंडुवाडीह थाना क्षेत्र के भुल्लनपुर के पास पीछे से आ रही तेज रफ्तार थार जीप ने उनकी बाइक में जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के मुताबिक इस जबरदस्त टक्कर के बाद बाइक गाड़ी में फंस गई। थार का चालक भागने के फिराक में बाइक को लगभग 100 मीटर तक घसीटते हुए ले गया। हादसे के बाद मौके पर चीख-पुकार मच गई और आसपास के लोग दौड़ पड़े। मंडुवाडीह पुलिस ने गंभीर रूप से घायल बाइक चला रहे मनीष राजभर, उसकी भाभी सोनी और पांच साल की बच्ची को तत्काल वैदिक अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां मनीष की हालत चिंताजनक बनी है। जबकि मां और उसकी मासूम बेटी को मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। दो मौतों की भनक पर लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गई और बवाल की आशंका के दृष्टिगत रोहनिया, मंडुवाडीह, लोहता समेत कई थानों की फोर्स को बुला लिया गया। मौके पर तनाव की स्थिति बन गई। खबर लिखे जाने तक पुलिस और भीड़ में नोकझोंक होती रही। थार चालक वाहन समेत फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने देर रात थार को कब्जे में ले लिया। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि थार सवार एक युवक को भी चोट लगी है





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Motorcycle Collision Muzaffarpur Village Rington Ceremony SUV Cyclist Mnishe Rajbhar Sooni Rajbhar Their Daughter Driver Spending Away Call Authorities

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