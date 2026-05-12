Mouni Roy Divorce Rumors: A New Twist to a Beautiful Story

The glamorous and fun-loving world of Mouni Roy's relationship life is in a turmoil with divorce rumors buzzing around social media. Mouni and her husband Suraj Nambiar's relationship seems to be on the rocks and fans cannot help but panic over the breakup. With the sudden unfollowing on Instagram, many fans are speculating that there might be a divorce in their beautiful story that took place in Goa.

Mouni Roy Divorce Rumors : The glamorous and fun-loving world where relationships take shape just as fast as they break up is a far cry from the perfect relationship rumors that have started going viral on social media.

According to the rumors, Mouni Roy's 4-year-long marriage is on the rocks and she may be getting a divorce. This news has shocked fans and raised eyebrows. The reason for the rift, as indicated by gossip and the social media trail, was the unfollow on Instagram of Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar. While they were once considered a perfect couple, the sudden digital distance has given rise to divorce rumors and has upset many fans.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's unforgettable and controversial wedding took place in Goa in 2022, where they mixed two different Indian cultures to celebrate their love. Mouni Roy's journey from TV shows to Bollywood movies, her successful TV shows that launched her into the spotlight and boosted her career, have all contributed to the speculation





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Mouni Roy Divorce Rumors Suraj Nambiar Unfollow Mouni Roy Perfect Couple Digital Distance Divorce Rumors Instagram Relationship Rumors

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