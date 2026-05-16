Mumbai Water Cut: 12 Hours Water Supply Halted in Some Areas Due to Extreme Heat

A severe heatwave is affecting Mumbai residents, and they need to be aware of disruptions to water supply in some areas. Currently, the water supply in some areas, namely, 'M-East' and 'M-West' wards, will be halted for 12 hours due to construction work being conducted for a water pipe line. Residents are advised to conserve water and avoid wastage as an emergency measure.

Mumbai Water Cut : Bisheषण गर्मी के बीच मशयबikarों के लिए बेहद अहम खबर है। मुंबई के कुछ इलाकों में सोमवार यानी 18 मई को 12 घंटे तक पानी की सप्लाई नहीं होगी। आइए जानते हैं कि मुंबई के किन इलाकों में पानी की सप्लाई में रुकावट आएगी और यह रुकावट कितने समय तक रहेगी। Mumbai में कुछ हिस्सों में 12 घंटे के लिए पानी की सप्लाई बंद रहने वाली है। इसके अलावा एहतियात के तौर पर बृहन्मुंबई नगर निगम (BMC) ने लोगों से अपील की है कि वे अगले आठ दिनों तक पानी इस्तेमाल करने से पहले उसे छानकर और उबालकर इस्तेमाल करें। आइए जानते हैं कि मुंबई के किन इलाकों में पानी की सप्लाई में रुकावट आएगी और यह रुकावट कितने समय तक रहेगी। BMC अमर महल (हेडगेवार गार्डन) से लेकर तुरभे लो-लेवल जलाशय तक जाने वाली एक पानी की सुरंग को चालू करने का काम कर रहा है। इस काम के दौरान खास तौर पर सोमवार, 18 मई 2026 को सुबह 10:00 बजे से रात 10:00 बजे तक (यानी 12 घंटे के लिए) 'M-East' और 'M-West' वार्ड के कुछ इलाकों में पानी की सप्लाई बाधित रहेगी। इसके अलावा 'M-East' डिवीजन के वार्ड नंबर 146, 147 और 148, और 'M-West' डिवीजन के वार्ड नंबर 154 और 155 में रहने वाले लोगों को सलाह दी जाती है कि एहतियात के तौर पर वे अगले सात दिनों तक यानी सोमवार, 18 मई 2026 से सोमवार, 25 मई 2026 तक पानी को छानकर और उबालकर इस्तेमाल करें।.





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Mumbai Water Cut Extreme Heat Construction Work Conservation Water Supply Halted

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