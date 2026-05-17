MADHUBANI POLICE TRANSFER LIST: 187 POLICEMEN TRANSFERRED DUE TO ADMINISTRATIVE REORGANIZATION

The change in police leadership is a step taken by the Madhubani Greater Police Commissioner to enhance efficiency in police investigation and paramedic response, according to Madhubani police department statement.

मधुबनी पुलिस विभाग में एसपी योगेंद्र कुमार ने 187 पुलिस अधिकारियों का बड़ा प्रशासनिक फेरबदल किया है। यह कदम अनुसंधान कार्य और डायल 112 सेवा को अधिक प्रभावी बनाना है। एसपी योगेंद्र कुमार ने जिले के विभिन्न थानों और इकाइयों में कार्यरत कुल 187 पुलिस अधिकारियों के तबादले का आदेश जारी किया है। 139 पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक (एसआई) एवं सहायक पुलिस अवर निरीक्षकों (एएसआई) को विभिन्न थानों में स्थानांतरित करते हुए उन्हें अनुसंधान कार्य की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। वहीं, डायल 112 सेवा में कार्यरत 48 पुलिस अधिकारियों का भी तबादला किया गया है। स्थानांतरित हुए पदाधिकारी में 149 एसआई, 36 एएसआई तथा 2 पीटीसी सिपाही शामिल हैं। एसपी योगेंद्र कुमार ने यह कदम लंबे समय से एक ही थाना या इकाई में पदस्थापित अधिकारियों का स्थानांतरण प्रशासनिक दृष्टिकोण से आवश्यक बताया है।Transport list has 187 police personnel transferring to different stations due to reorganizing Madhubani police department.

The transfer of 139 police inspectors (S.I. ) and assistant inspectors (ASI), as well as 48 police officials from dial 112 service, is expected to improve investigation work and strengthen the emergency response forces in Madhubani police department





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POLICE MOVE POLICE CHANGE ADMINISTRATIVE REORGANIZATION ANALYSIS DIAL 112 Annuation Police Investigation

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