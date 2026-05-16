MP High Court Rejects Gun License of Dattia Resident, Clarifies Right to Carry Arms

The Supreme Court of MP has rejected the gun license of a Dattia resident, Rangilal Yadav, stating that no right to carry arms exists if the person poses a threat to society and has no pending criminal cases. The court also clarified that if a gun is used in a crime, it cannot be returned to the person, posing a threat to society.

MP News: Supreme Court of MP Rejects Gun License of Dattia Resident , Says No Right to Carry Arms if Threat to Society, No Criminal Cases Pending , No Harmful Use of Arms High Court of MP clarifies that if a person's behavior poses a threat to society and criminal cases are registered against him, he does not have the right to carry arms .

Justice Milind Ramesh Fadke's single bench rejected the petition filed by Dattia resident Rangilal Yadav challenging the suspension of his gun license. Petitioner Rangilal Yadav's gun license (number MP/DT/111/73/2020) was suspended by the District Magistrate, Dattia on August 11, 2023. This order was later confirmed by the Additional Chief Secretary. The petitioner argued that the action was based on a criminal case where his sentence was reduced and no pending case was registered.

He also cited the fear of insecurity due to living in a designated dangerous area and requested the license to be restored. During the hearing, the government lawyer informed the court that the petitioner was involved in a case of attempt to murder (Section 307 IPC) and other serious offenses. He had also spent nearly nine months in jail. The important point was that the gun whose license was being sought was used in a crime.

The court stated that the petitioner, who had been released under a settlement, could not be honored. If a gun is used in a crime, returning it to the person poses a threat to society. The petitioner had earlier been involved in two other criminal cases, which reflected his bad behavior. The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has made a significant change in the gun license system by making the entire process online.

Now, new gun licenses, renewals, and gun transfers can only be applied for online. Offline applications will not be accepted. The applicant can apply online on the portal www.ndalalis.gov.in or through the MP Online platform. A deadly disease has struck MP, affecting a 22-year-old man, who has caused kidney-liver failure





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MP High Court Gun License Right To Carry Arms Threat To Society Criminal Cases Pending Harmful Use Of Arms Online Gun License System Dattia Resident Rangilal Yadav Supreme Court Of MP Justice Milind Ramesh Fadke Gun License Suspension Criminal Cases Harmful Use Of Arms Online Gun License System Dattia Resident Rangilal Yadav Supreme Court Of MP Justice Milind Ramesh Fadke Gun License Suspension Criminal Cases Harmful Use Of Arms

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