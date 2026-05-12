Madasarajaikuppam Assembly Member Arunsi Srinivas, MP, Blocked From Voting in 17th Legislative Assembly: High Court Decision Challenged in Supreme Court

The Madras High Court on Tuesday stopped Arunsi Srinivas, an MP of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, from voting in the 17th legislative assembly, including the vote of no confidence. The decision of the High Court was challenged in the Supreme Court. The main hearing of the case is scheduled to take place on May 20th. However, before that, the interim order related to the floor test, which the Tamil Nadu Government led by C. Joseph Vijay is expected to face on May 24th, stirred up politics in the state.

डिजिटल डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। मद्रास उच्च न्यायालय ने मंगलवार को टीवीके विधायक आर. श्रीनिवास सेतुपति को 17वीं विधानसभा में मतदान करने से रोक दिया, जिसमें विश्वास मत भी शामिल है। तमिलगा वेट्टई कझगम यानी TVK के MLA श्रीनिवास सेतुपति ने मद्रास हाईकोर्ट के आदेश को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती दी है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया इस मामले की मुख्य सुनवाई 20 मई को होनी तय है। लेकिन उससे पहले फ्लोर टेस्ट को लेकर यह आदेश तमिलनाडु की राजनीति में हलचल बढ़ाने वाला साबित हुआ। हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के तुरंत बाद TVK विधायक श्रीनिवास सेतुपति ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया। इन्हीं टीवीके विधायक ने तिरुपत्तुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से केवल एक वोट से जीत हासिल की थी। जस्टिस एल.

विक्टोरिया गोवरी और एन. सेंथिलकुमार की एक अवकाश पीठ ने इस अंतरिम निषेधाज्ञा को उस याचिका पर जारी किया, जिसे द्रमुक उम्मीदवार के. आर. पेरियाकरुप्पन ने दायर किया था, जो 23 अप्रैल को हुए चुनाव में टीवीके विधायक से हार गए थे। श्रीनिवास सेतुपति पर उठे सवाल श्रीनिवास सेतुपति किसी भी अविश्वास प्रस्ताव में भी मतदान नहीं कर सकते हैं। संयोगवश, सी.

जोसेफ विजय के नेतृत्व वाली टीवीके सरकार बुधवार को अपने फ्लोर टेस्ट का सामना करेगी, जो मुख्यमंत्री और उनके मंत्रिमंडल के शपथग्रहण के तीन दिन बाद होगा। अपनी याचिका में पूर्व मंत्री पेरियाकरुप्पन ने वोटों की पुनर्गणना की मांग की और श्रीनिवास सेतुपति को विधायक के रूप में शपथ लेने से रोकने के अंतरिम आदेश की भी मांग की। जबकि श्रीनिवास सेतुपति ने चुनाव में 83,365 वोट प्राप्त किए, पेरियाकरुप्पन को 83,364 वोट मिले। श्रीनिवास सेतुपति को केवल एक वोट के अंतर से विजेता घोषित किया गया





Dainik Jagran / 🏆 10. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tamil Nadu High Court Floor Test Vote Of No Confidence Supreme Court Arunsi Srinivas C. Joseph Vijay Periyakurupalli

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