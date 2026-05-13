Maharashtra Police SIT Charges Khare in Two Rape Cases and More, ED Summoning Chakarnath

Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed chargesheets in two out of the 17 cases registered against Ashok Khare. SIT Officer disclosed that in these two cases, the accused was alleged to have committed rapes and was threatening them with death.

IAST, Nashik. Maharashtra police's special investigation team (SIT) has filed chargesheets in two of the 17 cases registered against Ashok Khare . SIT Officer disclosed that in these two cases, the accused was alleged to have committed rape s.

SIT stated that Khare is accused of promoting sexual harassment and threatening victims and their families with death. He has been accused of using the dark to prove his supernatural powers at the temple complex, allegedly using magic and charms to steal money from the victims. SIT also stated that 13,175 obscene videos related to these cases have been removed by the SIT's cyber team with the help of the Maharashtra Cyber Police.

Previously, the ED had summoned Rappalli Chakarnath for questioning in another related case. Police arrested Khare's associate, Narankar Awair, on Wednesday. The police conducted a search in a financial institution, where Khare had been placed in judicial custody, to investigate irregularities. Also, the court in Nashik held Khare in judicial custody for sexual harassment





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Maharashtra Police Ashok Khare Special Investigation Team Rape Sexual Harassment Ed Summoning Rappalli Chakarnath Narankar Awair Shivani Khare Indian

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