Maharashtra Government Restricts Ministers' Hulyariyaas, Requires Written Approval

The Maharashtra Government has made significant changes to the rules governing ministers' and senior officials' air travel. As of now, any minister can no longer use government or chartered aircraft for personal travel or at their discretion. Instead, the pilot-in-command (PIC) will need to secure written approval from the CM Office. Why the drastic change? The decision was taken in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to curb the misuse of public resources, conserve fuel, and prevent wastefulness. Maharashtra government is backing up the central government's vision of administrative order and discipline. As a result of the new rules, ministers will now have specific justifications and necessary approval to travel via air. It will be strictly prohibited for them to fly with unsecured authorization. The new rules aimed to stop the unnecessary use of government aircraft, which was leading to fuel wastage and burdening the public exchequer. Additionally, authorities will now only allow chartered aircraft for specific and official business. The orders will come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette. The decision has sparked a stir in the political circles, leading to speculation that the opposition may criticize the move as a violation of ministers' executive capabilities.

Maharashtra News: मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने राज्य के मंत्रियों और वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों की हवाई यात्राओं को लेकर नियमों में भारी बदलाव किया है। अब कोई भी मंत्री अपनी मर्जी से सरकारी या चार्टर्ड विमान का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर सकेगा। इसके लिए बकायदा मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय से लिखित मंजूरी लेना जरूरी कर दिया गया है। क्यों लिया गया यह सख्त फैसला?

सरकार के इस कड़े कदम के पीछे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की वह अपील है, जिसमें उन्होंने सरकारी संसाधनों के किफायत से इस्तेमाल, ईंधन की बचत और फिजूलखर्ची पर लगाम लगाने पर जोर दिया था। केंद्र के इसी विजन को आगे बढ़ाते हुए महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने प्रशासनिक अनुशासन की दिशा में यह बड़ा कदम उठाया है। अब मंत्रियों को हवाई सफर के लिए ठोस कारण और आधिकारिक मंजूरी की जरूरत होगी। अनावश्यक हवाई यात्राओं पर लगा दी रोक। मिले जानकारी के मुताबिक, यह देखा गया था कि कई बार बहुत कम दूरी के दौरों के लिए भी सरकारी विमानों का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा था। इससे ईंधन की बर्बादी के साथ ही सरकारी खजाने पर भी करोड़ों का बोझ पड़ रहा था। नए नियमों के अनुसार, अब केवल बहुत जरूरी और आधिकारिक कार्यों के लिए ही चार्टर्ड विमान उपलब्ध कराए जाएंगे। बिना मुख्यमंत्री की मंजूरी के विमान में सवार होकर नहीं जा सकेंगे। आर्थिक अनुशासन पर सरकार का फोकस राज्य पर बढ़ते राजस्व दबाव और विकास परियोजनाओं के लिए फंड की जरूरतों को देखते हुए सरकार अब बचत मोड में आ गई है। मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीर ने साफ कर दिया है कि सरकारी दौरों, बैठकों और यात्राओं में पूरी तरह से पारदर्शिता और अनुशासन बरता जाना चाहिए। इस फैसले का मुख्य उद्देश्य जनता के टैक्स के पैसे का सही और मर्यादित इस्तेमाल सुनिश्चित करना है। सियासी हलकों में हलचल और विपक्ष का रुख आपको बता दें कि इस फैसले के बाद महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति में नई बहस छिड़ गई है। जहां एक ओर इसे 'गुड गवर्नेंस' की मिसाल बताया जा रहा है, वहीं कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि विपक्ष इसे मंत्रियों की कार्यक्षमता पर सवाल उठाकर घेर सकता है। फिलहाल, इस आदेश के बाद अब मंत्रियों को अपने दौरों के लिए सड़क मार्ग या सामान्य उड़ानों पर ज्यादा निर्भर रहना पड़ सकता है





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