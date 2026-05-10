Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: A surge in sales and growing love for the affordable 4x4 compact SUV

The recent sales report of Maruti Suzuki Jimny for the past 6 months reveals that its sales in April were 693 units, with a 60.8% year-on-year increase. March sales were 656 units, February sales were 532 units, and January sales were 591 units. The sales in November last year were 802 units and in December 757 units. The price and features of Maruti Jimny are also discussed in the text.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV : Maruti Suzuki 's flop car, Jimny , has seen a surge in sales in recent months, with April 2026 also seeing this trend continue, indicating that people's love for Maruti Jimny is growing.

The company launched the India's cheapest 4x4 sub-compact SUV, Jimny, with high expectations, but the poor marketing strategy and comparison with Mahindra Thar led to a disappointing off-road performance, unlike what was expected. The sales of Jimny are now consistently increasing, suggesting that the demand for the country's most affordable 4x4 compact SUV is growing due to the growing love of customers





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Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV 4X4 Sub-Compact Off-Road Performance Price Features Sales Demand Love Growth

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