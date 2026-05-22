Maulana Shahauddin: No New Order on Uniform in UP Schools, Suggest Practical Solution

The national president of the All India Muslim League has expressed support for the uniform code implemented in the educational institutions of the state of UP by the governor and proposed a practical solution to the issue of hijab. Mouralaana hashuuddin raj artisti said that there is nothing new in the order but it is a rule of standard administrative and educational orders. Mouralaana hashuuddin rajbari also said that no confusion can be created if the girls wearing the hijab cover it during the education period and keep it in after the school leaves.

ड्रेस कोड-हिजाब विवाद पर मौलाना शहाबुद्दीन बोले- कोई नया आदेश नहीं, हिंदू-मुस्लिम रंग देने की कोशिशयूपी की राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल के शैक्षणिक संस्थानों में ड्रेस कोड लागू करने के फैसले का ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम जमात के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मौलाना मुफ्ती शहाबुद्दीन रजवी बरेलवी ने समर्थन किया है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि इस आदेश में कोई नई बात नहीं है। मौलाना शहाबुद्दीन ने हिजाब को लेकर विवाद खत्म करने के लिए एक व्यावहारिक सुझाव भी दिया। mourafalana hashuuddin rajbharvi said that the order issued by the governor of the state is not new and it is a standard administrative and education al order.

Hindus and Muslims are trying to color the issue as Hindu-Muslim to create strife among the people. Schools and colleges have been implementing uniform in the state of UP for a long time, and all students are already wearing a uniform, so the governor's order is nothing new. Some elements are trying to give it undeserved hype to create tensions between Hindus and Muslims.

Mouralana hashuuddin rajbharvi said that the solution to the issue of uniform in the institutions is that girls wearing hijab should cover it during education and put it on again after leaving the institution





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Dress Code Hijab Support For Uniform Code Solution To Hijab Issue

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