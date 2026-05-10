Nepal Government's New Directive Expands Presence Checking for Indian Travelers

Nepal's new directive has sparked increased activity at border regions, leading to stricter identities checking for Indian travelers. The sudden implementation of this regulation has caused distress among border area residents, daily travelers, small business owners, and ordinary citizens crossing the border.

Nepal government's new directive has sparked activity in border regions. Anyone without valid identification documents will no longer be allowed to enter Nepal, causing inconvenience to daily traders, laborers, and tourists who cross the border regularly.

The administration has emphasized that strict action would be taken against those violating rules. To enter Nepal, people from India now need to carry valid identification documents. Similarly, the Nepalese government has made it mandatory for people returning from Nepal to India to carry identification documents. Sudden implementation of this regulation has caused confusion among people living in border areas, daily travelers, small business owners, and ordinary citizens crossing the border.

The Nepal Police Station at Gunder Bhas in Nepal has reported that Nepal government has given strict monitoring instructions. Monitoring on identifying Indian citizens is being conducted at some checkpoints.

However, specific instructions regarding this are being awaited. During the COVID-19 period, this rule was also implemented; however, it was stricter this time. Border areas have also begun to conduct more intensive checks. Wal-Mart East town, adjacent to the Nepalese checkpoint, does not fully implement this rule yet.

Some two-wheelers and four-wheelers have been allowed to enter after inspection, but normal traffic is deteriorating and checkposts are intensifying. The situation of businesses and visitors is expected to improve further in the coming days





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Nepal Government's Left Directive Identity Check No Entry Restriction Border Activity Suspicion

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