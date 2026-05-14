New Weekly Express Train: New Weekly Express Train to be Operational from 14 May

A new weekly express train service between Gorakhpur and Bahraich to Amritsar is starting from 14 May. The new train service will start from Gorakhpur station and will reach the city of Amritsar on every Saturday.

जागरण संवाददाता, गोरखपुर। गोरखपुर और बढ़नी के रास्ते न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी से अमृतसर के बीच नई साप्ताहिक अमृत भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के संचालन की अधिसूचना जारी हो गई है। 14664/14663 नंबर की अमृतसर-न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी-अमृतसर साप्ताहिक अमृत भारत एक्सप्रेस वाया गोरखपुर का नियमित संचालन 14 मई से शुरू हो जाएगा। यह ट्रेन अमृतसर से 14 मई से प्रत्येक गुरुवार तथा न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी से 16 मई से प्रत्येक शनिवार को चलाई जाएगी। इस ट्रेन में साधारण द्वितीय श्रेणी के 11 तथा शयनयान श्रेणी के 08 कोच लगाए जाएंगे। ट्रेन में पेंट्रीकार भी लगी होगी। इस ट्रेन के चलने से अमृतसर तक आवागमन करने वाले बंगाल, बिहार और पूर्वांचल के लोगों की राह आसान होगी। 14664 अमृतसर-न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी अमृत भारत एक्सप्रेस अमृतसर से दोपहर 12.

45 बजे प्रस्थान करेगी। यह ट्रेन जलंधर सिटी, लुधियाना, कंबाला कैंट, मुरादाबाद, बरेली, सीतापुर जंक्शन, गोंडा, बढ़नी होते हुए गोरखपुर दूसरे दिन गोरखपुर से सुबह 10:05 बजे रवाना होगी। कप्तानगंज, नरकटियागंज और सीतामढ़ी होते हुए तीसरे दिन सुबह 04:15 बजे न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी पहुंचेगी। 14663 न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी-अमृतसर अमृत भारत एक्सप्रेस न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी से सुबह 08.00 बजे प्रस्थान करेगी। यह ट्रेन सिलीगुड़ी, ठाकुरगंज, जनकपुर रोड, सीतामढ़ी, नरकटियागंज होते हुए गोरखपुर से रात 01:45 बजे आगे के लिए रवाना होगी। आनंदनगर, बढ़नी, गोंडा, सीतापुर जंक्शन, शाहजहांपुर और अंबाला होते हुए दूसरे दिन भारत में 02:20 बजे अमृतसर पहुंचेगी





Dainik Jagran / 🏆 10. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Express Train Weekly Express Train Railway Gorakhpur Bahraich Amritsar Train Schedule Coaching Capacity Pantry Car

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