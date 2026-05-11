NECESSITY OF CHANGING THE ATTITUDE TO IMPROVE THE QUALITY OF EDUCATION IN THE STATE OF UTTARAKHAND

SUBJECTIVE TEXT TO IMPRESS THE READER, WHICH IS NOT IN BLATHER OR DRIFT. IT IS RELEAVN SENSITIVE DATA. IT IS NOT PROMOTED ANY SCHOOL OR EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTE SO DONT GET DISTRAUCTS ANY. IS A TEXT THAT IS REFRESHING ANDddc UPDATED MOBILE APPLICATION

STATE'S QUALITY EDUCATION INSUDS ONLY NEW POLICY BUT THRE EMPHASISING ON THE NEED OF REEVALUATION OF THE ' ATTITUDE ' TO ATTAIN THE SCORES LIKE PUNEBSH, HIMACHAL, AND KERAL…….

ADDITIONALLY WITHOUT POLICIES AND EMPHASIZING THE IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, WHICH IS TO BE REASONABLY CONSIDERED AS THE MOST IMPORTUN FACTOR TO OPEN LIFE AND OPPORTUNITIES, BOTH FOR INDIVIDUAL OR FOR NATION, POLICY WILL REMAIN FRUSTRATING……WITHOUT THE VIGOROUS EFFORTS TO REALIZE THE EDUCATION AS THE CENTRAL BASIC TO A MAN, EDUCATION WILL NEVER BECAME THE HEART OF THE NATION. ….





Dainik Jagran / 🏆 10. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EDUCATION QUALITY ATTITUDE RELEVANCE

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