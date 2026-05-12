NEET Paper Leak Case: महाराष्ट्र के नासिक से शुरू हुआ पूरा नेटवर्क

NEET Paper Leak Case: जांच एजेंसियों को अब बड़े और चौंकाने वाले सुराग मिले हैं। उन्होंने पाया कि इस पूरा रैकेट की शुरुआत महाराष्ट्र के नासिक से हुई, जहां सबसे पहले मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा के प्रश्नपत्र की डिजिटल कॉपी तैयार की गई। इसके बाद राजस्थान के सीकर से इस नेटवर्क को बड़े स्तर पर ऑपरेट किया गया। जांच में यह भी पता चला है कि पेपर लीक करने के लिए हाईटेक तकनीक का इस्तेमाल किया गया, ताकि कोई शक न हो।

NEET Paper Leak Nashik Connection : देशभर में चर्चा का विषय बने NEET यूजी NEET -UG 2026 पेपर लीक मामले में जांच एजेंसियों को अब बड़े और चौंकाने वाले सुराग मिले हैं। शुरुआती जांच में सामने आया है कि इस पूरे रैकेट की शुरुआत महाराष्ट्र के नासिक से हुई, जहां सबसे पहले मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा के प्रश्नपत्र की डिजिटल कॉपी तैयार की गई। इसके बाद राजस्थान के सीकर से इस नेटवर्क को बड़े स्तर पर ऑपरेट किया गया। जांच में यह भी पता चला है कि पेपर लीक करने के लिए हाईटेक तकनीक का इस्तेमाल किया गया, ताकि किसी को शक न हो। जांच एजेंसियों के मुताबिक, आरोपियों ने मोबाइल कैमरे का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया क्योंकि उससे पकड़े जाने का खतरा ज्यादा था। इसके बजाय हाई-डेफिनिशन पोर्टेबल स्कैनर का इस्तेमाल किया गया। स्कैन की गई कॉपी को टेलीग्राम और व्हाट्सऐप जैसे मैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म के जरिए अलग-अलग राज्यों में भेजा गया.

NEET Paper Leak Nashik Connection: देशभर में चर्चा का विषय बने NEET यूजी NEET-UG 2026 पेपर लीक मामले में जांच एजेंसियों को अब बड़े और चौंकाने वाले सुराग मिले हैं। शुरुआती जांच में सामने आया है कि इस पूरे रैकेट की शुरुआत महाराष्ट्र के नासिक से हुई, जहां सबसे पहले मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा के प्रश्नपत्र की डिजिटल कॉपी तैयार की गई। इसके बाद राजस्थान के सीकर से इस नेटवर्क को बड़े स्तर पर ऑपरेट किया गया। जांच में यह भी पता चला है कि पेपर लीक करने के लिए हाईटेक तकनीक का इस्तेमाल किया गया, ताकि किसी को शक न हो। जांच एजेंसियों के मुताबिक, आरोपियों ने मोबाइल कैमरे का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया क्योंकि उससे पकड़े जाने का खतरा ज्यादा था। इसके बजाय हाई-डेफिनिशन पोर्टेबल स्कैनर का इस्तेमाल किया गया। स्कैन की गई कॉपी को टेलीग्राम और व्हाट्सऐप जैसे मैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म के जरिए अलग-अलग राज्यों में भेजा गया





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