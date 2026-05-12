NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: Leak Leaked Paper, CBI Investigation Ordered

The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET UG 2026 exam due to the leak of the question paper a day before the exam. The leak was caused due to the fact that 135 out of the 180 questions in the paper were already known to the candidates. The chemistry section of the paper had 45 repeated questions. This decision was taken after serious investigations by the NTA and the Rajasthan State Organizing Committee (SOG). No need for registration as the old forms are valid for the re-exam.

एजुकेशन डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) द्वारा नीट यूजी 2026 परीक्षा का आयोजन 3 मई को करवाया गया था। एग्जाम संपन्न होने के बाद जांच में पता चला है कि इसका पेपर पहले ही लीक हो चुका था। लीक हुए पेपर में 180 में से 135 सवाल हूबहू थे। इसके अलावा केमिस्ट्री के सभी 45 सवाल सेम थे। एग्जाम में हुई इन गड़बड़ियों के चलते इस परीक्षा को रद करने का फैसला लिया गया है। 22.

79 लाख स्टूडेंट्स को अब दोबारा देना होगा एग्जाम। देशभर में आयोजित हुई परीक्षा में 22.79 लाख स्टूडेंट्स ने भाग लिया था। अब इन सभी स्टूडेंट्स को दोबारा एग्जाम देना होगा। ऐसे में छात्र अपनी परीक्षा तैयारियों को पुनः स्टार्ट कर दें। दोबारा नहीं होगा रजिस्ट्रेशन, पुराना फॉर्म ही मान्य रहेगा। परीक्षा की नई डेट जल्द होगी घोषित।hexaneसी बिंदु एन्टी नाट्ये (NTA) की ओर से साझा की गई जानकारी के अनुसार किसी भी स्टूडेंट को परीक्षा में भाग लेने के लिए दोबारा रजिस्ट्रेशन करने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। पुराना फॉर्म ही मान्य रहेगा। परीक्षा से जुड़ी किसी भी प्रकार की जानकारी के लिए हेल्प लाइन नंबर 011-40759000, 011-69227700 या neetug@nta.ac.in पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं। Rajasthan SOG ने अब तक 45 लिक किए गए पेपर के लिए गिरफ्तार किया गया है। अब सभी गिरफ्तार लोगों की जमानत भी ली जा चुकी है। सीबीआई इस केस की पूरी जांच के बाद फाइनल रिपोर्ट बनाएगा। अब यह भी पढ़ें- NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: एनटीए ने रद की नीट यूजी परीक्षा, सीबीआई जांच के आदेश, नई एग्जाम डेट का एलान जल्





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NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled NTA Cancelled Leaked Paper Avoid Re-Registration Re-Exam Details New Exam Date CBI Investigations Ordered Rajasthan SOG Arrested Helpline Number

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