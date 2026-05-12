NEET UG Exam Cancelled: Exam Leak and System Weakness

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the NEET UG 2026 exam due to the leak of the exam paper. The exam was held on May 3, 2026, but it was cancelled after it was found that many students had access to the exam paper before the exam. The Rajasthan State Government Investigation (RSGI) found that many students had access to the exam paper before the exam. The investigation is being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The investigation revealed that many questions from the alleged 'gas paper' were leaked into the actual exam. The investigation also found that 90 out of 90 questions in biology and 45 out of 45 questions in chemistry were leaked. The investigation is being conducted in Rajasthan, Nashik, Gurugram, Dehradun, Bihar, and Kerala. This raises the question of how the system could be so weak. The Chief Academic Officer of Extra Marks, V.K. Funki Kiran, was interviewed by News Nation to find out the solution. He said that the most affected were the students who had spent years studying. Millions of students had come to the exam to become doctors, but the leak of the exam paper made their hard work and dreams question.

NEET UG Exam Cancelled: नीट यूजी 2026 पेपर लीक ने एक बार फिर देश की परीक्षा व्यवस्था पर बड़े सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं. 3 मई को हुई परीक्षा को एनटीए ने रद्द कर दिया है.

राजस्थान एसओजी की जांच में सामने आया कि परीक्षा से पहले ही कई छात्रों तक सवाल पहुंच चुके थे. अब मामले की जांच सीबीआई कर रही है. जांच में खुलासा हुआ कि कथित 'गेस पेपर' में शामिल कई सवाल हूबहू असली परीक्षा में आए. बायोलॉजी के 90 में 90 और केमिस्ट्री के 45 में से 35 सवाल मेल खाने की बात सामने आई है.

जांच के तार राजस्थान, नासिक, गुरुग्राम, देहरादून, बिहार और केरल तक जुड़े दिख रहे हैं. इससे यह सवाल खड़ा हो गया है कि आखिर देश की सबसे अहम परीक्षा का सिस्टम इतना कमजोर कैसे हो गया. इसी पर आज न्यूज नेशन ने एक्स्ट्रा मार्क्स के चीफ एकेडमिक ऑफिसर वेंकट फनी किरण से बात की और इसका समाधान जानने की कोशिश की





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NEET UG Exam Exam Leak System Weakness National Testing Agency Rajasthan State Government Investigation Central Bureau Of Investigation Extra Marks V.K. Funki Kiran

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