NEET UG Paper Leak: Central Education Minister Acknowledges Exam System Breach, Announces Extra Time and CBI Investigation

The Central Education Minister has acknowledged the breach in the NEET UG 2026 examination system and blamed the failure of security arrangements and command chain. He assured students and parents that the government will take all necessary and stringent steps to restore trust in the examination system. The minister also announced an extra 15 minutes in the re-exam and a CBI investigation to identify the culprits behind the leak.

NEET UG Paper Leak: Central Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has made a significant statement regarding the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. He acknowledged the breach in the examination system and blamed the failure of the security arrangements and command chain .

The minister assured students and parents that the government will take all necessary and stringent steps to restore trust in the examination system. The timeline of the leak and the decision to cancel the exam were also explained by the minister in a press conference. The leak was discovered on May 7, three days after the exam. The leak was confirmed by the officials within a few days.

The decision to cancel the exam was made on May 12, after the leak was confirmed. The minister also announced that students will be given an extra 15 minutes in the re-exam to ease their burden. The CBI has been tasked with a thorough investigation to identify the culprits behind the leak. The minister emphasized that zero tolerance will be shown towards any kind of malpractice and that the culprits will be severely punished.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is being strengthened to prevent such incidents in the future





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NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Central Education Minister Exam System Breach Security Arrangements Command Chain Extra Time In Re-Exam CBI Investigation Zero Tolerance Towards Malpractice Strengthening NTA Preventing Such Incidents In The Future

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