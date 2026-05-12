NEET UG 2026 परीक्षा रद्द, 22 लाख छात्रों का क्या होगा? पेपर लीक मामले में CBI जांच शुरू

National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the NEET UG 2026 exam due to the leak of the exam paper in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. The exam paper was identical to the real question paper. The investigation is being conducted by the Special Investigation Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The investigation revealed that the exam paper was leaked before the exam and the questions were shared on social media platforms. The case is being investigated by the CBI as well.

डिजिटल डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। राष्ट्रीय परीक्षण एजेंसी (एनटीए) ने तीन मई, 2026 को आयोजित नीट (यूजी) की परीक्षा को रद कर दिया है। भारत सरकार से मंजूरी मिलने के बाद एनटीए ने यह फैसला लिया। मामले पर लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता और कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी ने केंद्र सरकार पर हमला किया है। सोशल मीडिया प्लेफॉर्म एक्स पर राहुल गांधी ने लिखा, NEET 2026 की परीक्षा रद हो गयी। 22 लाख से ज्यादा छात्रों की मेहनत, त्याग और सपनों को इस भ्रष्ट भाजपाई व्यवस्था ने कुचल दिया। किसी पिता ने कर्ज लिया, किसी मां ने गहने बेचे, लाखों बच्चों ने रात-रात भर जागकर पढ़ाई की और बदले में मिला, पेपर लीक, सरकारी लापरवाही और शिक्षा में संगठित भ्रष्टाचार। 'अमृतकाल बन गया विषकाल' उन्होंने आगे लिखा, यह सिर्फ नाकामी नहीं, युवाओं के भविष्य के साथ अपराध है। हर बार पेपर माफिया बच निकलते हैं और ईमानदार छात्र सजा भुगतते हैं। अब लाखों छात्र फिर से वही मानसिक तनाव, आर्थिक बोझ और अनिश्चितता झेलेंगे। अगर अपनी तकदीर परिश्रम से नहीं, पैसे और पहुंच से तय होगा, तो फिर शिक्षा का मतलब क्या रह जाएगा?

प्रधानमंत्री का तथाकथित अमृतकाल, देश के लिए विषकाल बन गया है। क्या है मामला?

दरअसल, 3 मई को आयोजित नीट परीक्षा को लेकर एनटीए को जानकारी मिली कि इसका पेपर राजस्थान और उत्तराखंड में लीक हो गया। इसका पेपर वास्तविक प्रशनपत्र से मिलता-जुलता था। इसके बाद राजस्थान पुलिस के विशेष अभियान समूह (एसओजी) ने मामले की जांच की। अब इसकी आगे की जांच सीबीआई को सौंप दी गई है। जांच में एसओजी टीम को परीक्षा से कुछ दिन पहले प्रसारित किए गए 400 से ज्यादा प्रश्नों का एक सेट मिला। इसमें जीव विज्ञान और रसायन विज्ञान के 100 से ज्यादा प्रश्न नीट परीक्षा में पूछे गए प्रश्नों से मिलान खाते थे। महाराष्ट्र के लातूर में भी एक कोचिंग सेंटर से इसी तरह के वीडियो और प्रश्नपत्र के सेटों की फोटोकॉपी सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की गई थी। यह भी पढ़ें: NEET UG 2026 परीक्षा रद, अब 22 लाख छात्रों का क्या होगा? पेपर लीक मामले में CBI जांच शुर





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NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak Investigation By SOG And CBI CBI Investigation National Testing Agency (NTA)

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