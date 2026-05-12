NTA Reruns NEET (UG) 2026 Exam | Students to Get Refund

National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam due to alleged leaks and irregularities. The exam was conducted on 3rd May, and there are suspicions of paper leak and irregularities in it. NTA has began investigations based on the evidence collected. Additionally, NTA will conduct NEET (UG) 2026 exam again using its internal resources. Examination fee paid by students will be refunded.

डिजिटल डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। राष्ट्रीय परीक्षण एजेंसी (NTA) ने भारत सरकार की मंजूरी से, 3 मई 2026 को आयोजित NEET (UG) 2026 की परीक्षा को रद्द करने का फैसला लिया है। NTA ने यह फैसला इसलिए लिया है कि NEET (UG) 2026 की परीक्षा में पेपर लीक और कथित अनियमितताओं का आरोप लगा है। इसके साथ ही NTA ने इस बार परीक्षा NTA के आंतरिक संसाधनों का उपयोग करके दोबारा आयोजित करेगी। विद्यार्थियों को परीक्षा शुल्क वापस करने और नये रजिस्ट्रेशन की जरूरत को भी दोबारा परीक्षा को लेकर आगे की सूचनाएं, आने वाले दिनों में आधिकारिक माध्यमों से जारी किए जाएंगे.

डिजिटल डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। राष्ट्रीय परीक्षण एजेंसी (NTA) ने भारत सरकार की मंजूरी से, 3 मई 2026 को आयोजित NEET (UG) 2026 की परीक्षा को रद्द करने का फैसला लिया है। NTA ने यह फैसला इसलिए लिया है कि NEET (UG) 2026 की परीक्षा में पेपर लीक और कथित अनियमितताओं का आरोप लगा है। इसके साथ ही NTA ने इस बार परीक्षा NTA के आंतरिक संसाधनों का उपयोग करके दोबारा आयोजित करेगी। विद्यार्थियों को परीक्षा शुल्क वापस करने और नये रजिस्ट्रेशन की जरूरत को भी दोबारा परीक्षा को लेकर आगे की सूचनाएं, आने वाले दिनों में आधिकारिक माध्यमों से जारी किए जाएंगे





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National Testing Agency (NTA) Neet (UG) 2026 Exam Rerun Cancellation Examination Fee Refund Alleged Leaks And Irregularities Investigation

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