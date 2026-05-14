Nagaur: Important Discovery Of 4000-Year-Old Awadh Culture In Rajasthan

The discovery in Nagaur has shown that, while Harappa was known for its urbanized structure, Awadh was a thriving agrarian culture in south-western Rajasthan. Archaeologists found pottery, stone tools, and evidence of agriculture close to Hojadpada Hills, confirming a gradual shift towards urbanization in the Awadh culture. A distinctive style of pottery, known as the Boro style, also indicates a possible commercial connection between these two civilizations during ancient times. The new site in Nagaur represents the intersection of the Indus Valley civilization and Awadh, providing new insights into their commercial, cultural, and political interactions.

Ancient Civilizations Confluence In Nagaur: Rajasthan in the field of Archaeology has witnessed significant success. Scientists have discovered a new site related to 4000-year-old Awadh culture in the border area of Nagaur.

In 2022, remains were found there for the first time. Recent findings by the Rajasthan University's Institute of Archaeological Literature at the Rajasthan University in Udaipur revealed new details of the site in 2022. This site not only represents the spread of the Awadh culture but also reveals a new understanding of the commercial and cultural relations between the two ancient civilizations, the Indus Valley (Harappan) and Awadh.

Archaeologists believe that this area may contain more sites that will show that in ancient times these two civilizations were only separated by geographical boundaries, but they were deeply connected through trade and culture





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Awadh Culture Harappan Civilization Prehistoric Human Activity Trade Agricultural History Greyware Pottery Nagarjuna Raiders Narayan Singh Rawat India's Ancient Civilizations

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