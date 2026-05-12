National Testing Agency (NTA) Cancels NEET (UG) 2026 Exam Due to Leak Rumors

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam due to leak rumors. The exam was cancelled after the Central Government's approval. The NTA has announced that the exam will be re-conducted. The new exam dates and admit card schedule will be announced soon on official channels. The NTA has stated that no additional fee will be levied for the re-exam. The leaked question paper of NEET (UG) 2026 has been reported from Rajasthan and Kerala.

इमेज कैप्शन,पढ़ने का समय: 5 मिनट नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) ने 3 मई को आयोजित हुई नीट (यूजी) 2026 की परीक्षा को पेपर लीक की चर्चाओं के बीच रद्द कर दिया है.

एनटीए ने कहा है कि केंद्र सरकार की मंज़ूरी के बाद परीक्षा रद्द की गई है. एनटीए ने कहा है कि इस परीक्षा को दोबारा आयोजित करवाया जाएगा. नई परीक्षा की तारीखें और एडमिट कार्ड का शेड्यूल जल्द ही आधिकारिक चैनलों पर जारी किया जाएगा. मेडिकल की पढ़ाई के लिए होने वाली इस परीक्षा में क़रीब 22 लाख परीक्षार्थी बैठे थे, जिन्हें अब दोबारा परीक्षा देनी होगी.

हालांकि इसके लिए कोई अतिरिक्त फ़ीस नहीं लगेगी. नीट (यूजी) की परीक्षा रद्द होने के बाद विपक्ष ने मोदी सरकार की निंदा की है. लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा है कि 'यह अब कोई परीक्षा नहीं रही. नीट अब एक नीलामी बन गई है.

', 'पूरे देश के विद्यार्थी सड़कों पर हैं वो मांग कर रहे हैं कि सरकार कहां है. जिन लोगों ने मेहनत से तैयारी की उनके भविष्य को पांच-पांच हज़ार रुपये में व्हाट्सऐप और टेलीग्राम ग्रुप में बेचा गया है.

' 'मैं सरकार से मांग करता हूं कि जो दोषी हैं उनके ख़िलाफ़ कठोर कार्रवाई हो. इस तरह से पेपर लीक होते रहेंगे तो यह बताता है कि मोदी सरकार और एनटीए पेपर कराने में सक्षम नहीं है.





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National Testing Agency (NTA) Neet (UG) 2026 Exam Leak Rumors Cancelled Exam Re-Conducted Exam Central Government Rajasthan Kerala Leaked Question Paper

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