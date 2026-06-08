National Level Competitive Exams Protest: Students, Parents, Opposition Upset Over Gaps in Question Papers

The news text discusses the widespread outrage among students, parents, and opposition parties over the recurring gaps in question papers for national-level competitive exams. The text highlights two significant protests held in Delhi and Haryana, where the police response differed significantly. While the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi was peaceful, the one in Kurukshetra, Haryana, was met with harsh police action, including the use of water cannons, alleged baton charges, and detentions.

राष्ट्रीय स्तर की प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में लगातार गड़बड़ी सामने आने बाद छात्र, अभिभावक और विपक्ष में आक्रोश देखने को मिल रहा है. शनिवार (6 जून) को इस संबंध में दिल्ली और हरियाणा में दो बड़े विरोध प्रदर्शन आयोजित किए गए, जिसमें केंद्रीय हालांकि, इन दोनों विरोध प्रदर्शनों को लेकर पुलिस के रवैये में बड़ा अंतर देखने को मिला.

जहां एक ओर राजधानी के जंतर-मंतर पर कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी (सीजेपी) का विरोध प्रदर्शन बिना किसी विवाद के खत्म हो गया, वहीं कुरुक्षेत्र में हरियाणा यूथ कांग्रेस के विरोध प्रदर्शन पर पुलिस ने कड़ी कार्रवाई की, जिसमें वॉटर कैनन का इस्तेमाल, कथित लाठीचार्ज और लोगों को हिरासत में लेना शामिल था. प्रदर्शनकारी प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री आवास की ओर बढ़ रहे थे, जब पुलिस द्वारा उन्हें रोकने के लिए ‘वाटर कैनन’ का इस्तेमाल किया गया.

‘भाजपा सरकार के तहत पिछले 12 सालों से लगातार पेपर लीक हो रहे हैं, फिर भी कोई जवाबदेही नहीं है. भाजपा सरकार के संरक्षण में पूरे देश में पेपर-लीक माफिया सक्रिय हैं. हम आज शिक्षा मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान के इस्तीफे की मांग करने के लिए यहां इकट्ठा हुए हैं.





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National Level Competitive Exams Protest Gap In Question Papers Student Upset Parent Upset Opposition Upset Police Response Water Cannon Baton Charge Detention Education Minister Paper Leak Paper Leak Mafia Student Future Congress Party BJP Government Student Preparation Student Preparation Affected Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf Student Preparation Affected By Paper Leak Maf

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