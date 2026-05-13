National capital witness sharp rise in gold and silver prices amid strong rupee and geopolitical tensions

India witnessed a dramatic rise in gold and silver prices in national capital, with figures hitting above 2.77 lakhs and 1.56 lakhs per 10 grams respectively. The main reasons for this were rupee depreciation and the ongoing geopolitical tensions. The situation did not pan out in the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) market, where the rates remained unchanged.

नई दिल्ली: राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के सर्राफा बाजार सोने और चांदी की कीमत में जोरदार तेजी देखने को मिली। चांदी चार फीसदी से अधिक चढ़कर 2.77 लाख रुपये प्रति किलो हो गई। वहीं, सोना बढ़कर 1.56 लाख रुपये प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गया। इसकी मुख्य वजह डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपये में आई भारी गिरावट और लगातार जारी भू-राजनीतिक तनाव के बीच घरेलू बाजार में मजबूत रुझान का होना था। हालांकि, सर्राफा बाजार के उलट मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्‍सचेंज (एमसीएक्‍स) पर दोनों कीमती में कुछ खास हलचल नहीं दिखी। एमसीएक्‍स पर बीते सत्र में रात 10.

54 बजे तक चांदी मामूली बढ़त के साथ कारोबार कर रही थी। वहीं सोना थोड़े नुकसान में था





NBT Hindi News / 🏆 20. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gold Silver National Capital Depreciation Tensions Geopolitical MCX Market Value

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PM Modi's Appeal Not Impacting Gold Prices on Monday - Gold Falls, Metal Stocks RetreatPrime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal not to buy gold for a year is not having the desired effect on gold prices. Gold spot prices have fallen on the Indian Stock Exchange (MCX) and Metal Stocks. The jewellery industry is also meeting PMO officials, discussing supply-related challenges and import concerns. Meanwhile, the balance of foreign exchange reserves is under pressure, with India relying on gold imports to meet its dollar demand. If the gold reserves deplete, it may lead to a significant economic downturn.

Read more »

India Faces Energy Shortage Concerns Amid Middle East Tensions, Amid Stabilization Measures in RussiaIndia's energy supply has come under pressure due to the continuous unrest in the Middle East, with the fear of a petrol, diesel and cooking gas shortage looming large. The central minister of the petroleum and natural gas department has reassured that such a shortage is not to be worried about. However, he temeates the continuous pressure for production enhancement to ensure best energy management in faces.

Read more »

Rise in Gold and Silver Prices: PM Modi's appeal falls on deaf earsDespite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to not buy gold and silver, prices have been rising this year. The one-kilogram gold price has increased by ₹37,000. The 10-gram silver price has also increased by ₹1,592 and touched ₹1.52 lakhs per kg.

Read more »

सोना-चांदी पर इम्पोर्ट ड्यूटी 6% से 15% हुई: फैसले से देश का व्यापार घाटा घटने की संभावना, गिरते रुपए को भी...India hikes gold silver import duty to 15%. Follow latest updates on trade deficit reduction and rupee support on Dainik Bhaskar.

Read more »

सरकार ने सोना-चांदी पर इम्पोर्ट ड्यूटी बढ़ाई: 6% से बढ़ाकर 15% की, इससे व्यापार घाटा कम होने और गिरते रुपए को...India hikes gold silver import duty to 15%. Follow latest updates on trade deficit reduction and rupee support on Dainik Bhaskar.

Read more »

गोल्ड खरीदने वालों को झटका, मोदी सरकार ने बढ़ाई इंपोर्ट ड्यूटीGold And Silver Duty Increased: केंद्र सरकार ने सोना-चांदी पर इंपोर्ट ड्यूटी 6% से बढ़ाकर 15% कर दी है। पीएम मोदी की अपील के बाद यह कदम उठाया गया है।

Read more »