National Technology Day: Achievements, Significance, and Future

National Technology Day is celebrated every year on May 11 to honor the scientists and engineers of the country. The day marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokhran Nuclear Test in 1998, which significantly contributed to India's technological advancement. The official announcement of this day was made in 1999 by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Indian scientists, engineers, and technology experts for their contributions and said that technology has made India self-reliant. According to technology experts, India is rapidly advancing in the field of AI, with new businesses being created and jobs being created for people. Technology is not limited to laboratories; it can make everyday life easier. The main mission is to ensure that technology reaches every individual at an affordable cost, so that everyone can benefit from it. On this day, products made in India were also highlighted to show that India can also make world-class technology on its own.

हर साल 11 मई को नेशनल टेक्नोलॉजी डे के रूप में मनाया जाता है. देशभर के वैज्ञानिकों और इंजीनियरों के सम्मान में इस दिन को सेलिब्रेट किया जाता है.

इस दिन 1998 में हुए पोखरण न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट की वर्षगांठ मनाई जाती है. इस उपलब्धि की मदद से भारत ने टेक्नोलॉजी के क्षेत्र में बड़ा मुकाम हासिल किया था. इस दिन की आधिकारिक घोषणा साल 1999 में भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने की थी. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भारत के वैज्ञानिकों, इंजीनियरों और टेक्नोलॉजी एक्सपर्ट्स का धन्यवाद किया और कहा कि तकनीक की वजह से ही भारत आत्मनिर्भर बन रहा है.

टेक एक्सपर्ट्स का मानना है कि भारत AI के क्षेत्र में तेजी से आगे बढ़ रहा है. जहां आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस की मदद से नए बिजनेस खड़े हो रहे हैं और लोगों के लिए नौकरियां भी बन रही हैं. टेक्नोलॉजी सिर्फ लैबोरेटरी तक सीमित नहीं है. इसके इस्तेमाल से रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी को आसान बनाया जा सकता है.

सबसे बड़ा मिशन यह है कि टेक्नोलॉजी हर व्यक्ति तक पहुंचे, वह भी किफायती कीमत पर, ताकि इसका फायदा सभी लोगों को मिल सके. इस दिन मेड इन इंडिया प्रोडक्ट्स को भी हाइलाइट किया गया, जिससे यह दिखाया जा सके कि हमारा देश भी खुद से वर्ल्ड-क्लास टेक्नोलॉजी बना सकता है. Jio का सबसे सस्ता रिचार्ज, 189 रुपये में महीने भर सेव





AajTak / 🏆 5. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

National Technology Day Pokhran Nuclear Test Atal Bihari Vajpayee Narendra Modi Artificial Intelligence Made In India Affordable Technology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to Train Students in Coding, Project Work and Innovation SkillsThe initiative aims to nurture scientific thinking and innovation culture and empower students with modern science, coding and practical technological skills. Students will be trained in project-based work, coding, and innovative capabilities, focusing on real-time project works and transformation of ideas into reality.

Read more »

Vat Savitri Vrat 2026: Significance, Puja, and BeliefsThe Vrat is considered very sacred for the Hindu women. They pray for their husband's long life, good health, and happy marital life. The Vrat is kept on the day of the Amavasya of the Jyestha month. The Vrat is considered a symbol of faith, love, and devotion. The women believe that by performing the Vrat, they can get rid of the obstacles in their marital life and bring prosperity and happiness in their family.

Read more »

बीजेपी ने पूर्व सीएम के कार्यालय में शिफ्ट करने का प्रस्ताव कियाWest Bengal Assembly election winner BJP announces plans to shift former CM office to Righters building, raising questions on its historical significance and significance.

Read more »

National Technology Day : पर्सनल फोटो लीक हो जाए या सोशल मीड‍िया अकाउंट हैक, डरें नहीं, जानें कैसे करनी है सुरक्षा?नैशनल टेक्नॉलजी डे (सोमवार, 11 मई ) पर विशेष: नवभारत टाइम्‍स के सवालों का जवाब देते हुए साइबर क्राइम इन्‍वेस्‍ट‍िगेटर शुभम त्र‍िपाठी ने बताया क‍ि ऑनलाइन फोटो लीक होने या सोशल मीड‍िया अकाउंट हैक हो जाने पर कौन से कदम उठाए जा सकते हैं। उन बताए कदमों के बारे में व‍िस्‍तार से जानते...

Read more »

नेशनल टेक्नोनॉली-डे स्पेशल: AI सिर्फ चैटबॉट नहीं, खेत-स्कूल-अस्पताल तक पहुंच रहा, IIT डायरेक्टर्स और भाषिनी...National Technology Day 2026: IIT Directors & Bhashini CEO discuss AIs reach beyond chatbots to farms, schools, hospitals. Latest Updates.

Read more »

National Technology Day: '1998 के पोखरण परीक्षण ने भारत की वैज्ञानिक ताकत को दिखाया', पीएम मोदी का ट्वीटप्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने राष्ट्रीय प्रौद्योगिकी दिवस के अवसर पर देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। उन्होंने देश के वैज्ञानिकों की कड़ी मेहनत और उनके समर्पण को याद किया। पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि

Read more »