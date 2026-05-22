Nautapa 2026: How to keep your home cool and remove planetary influences with plants

Vastu and astrology suggest three plants that reduce the temperature, purify the environment, and ward off the impact of planets. Famous for its cooling and refreshing properties, pudina plants or Indian rose have a special place in Vastu. They purify the air, regulate the temperature, and provide freshness to the home. According to Jyotish, pudina plants Calm down house energy and removes the impact of rahu. They bring tranquility, remove stress, and the house's north or east direction is advisable to plant. Aloe vera, also known as anthurium, lives in little water and provides a lot of oxygen. In the heat wave, it helps to increase humidity. According to Jyotish,aloe vera is the symbol of prosperity and wealth. By planting it in east or north direction, you can increase prosperity, business, and remove economic hurdles. Lastly, money plant or snake plant or sansevieria, another indoor air purifier, shows prosperity and good luck in vastu and Jyotish. Inarkan, large and green snake plants offer a cooling and soothing effect. Farming them in south-east direction, you can remove Vastu evil, cure negative energy, increase wealth and prosperity, and remove the impact of both planets.

Nautapa 2026 : The unbearable heat this year. 3 magical cooling plants based on vastu and astrology can cool the house naturally. Not only does it reduce the temperature but also purifies the environment and removes the impact of planets like cashan and rahu from your astrological chart.

The start of 9 hot days of the year, known as the heat wave, begins with the entry of the sun god Rohini. North and Central India are facing severe heat and lathmaar like conditions. People are turning to AC and coolers for respite. But did you know that vastu and astrology suggest some plants that not only cool down the house but also remove the negative energy and ward off the impact of planets





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