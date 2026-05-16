Central Government Introduces Changes in SAED Rates, Including Petrol, Diesel, and ATF Export Rate Increases, with the New Rate Coming into Effect from 16 May 2026.

Oil Crisis: Govt Imposes SAED Tax on Petrol, Including Diesel. See Effect on Your Wallet. Petrol Export Tariff Rises by 3 Rupees per Litre with SAED .

Diesel Export Tariff Increases by 16.5 Rupees per Litre. ATF or Aviation Turbine Fuel Tax Rate Is Set at 16 Rupees per Litre. Central Government Has Changed the Rates of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) for Export of Petrol, Diesel and ATF. This New Rate Comes into Force from 16 May 2026 or Today.

This SAED Is Calculated Every Two Weeks Based on the Average Prices of Crude Oil and Fuels in the International Market. Petrol Export SAED Rate Rises by 3 Rupees per Litre. Diesel Export Rate Increases by 16.5 Rupees per Litre and ATF Export Tax Rate Is Set at 16 Rupees per Litre. These taxes Do Not Include the Road and Infrastructure Infrastructure Tax, Called RIC.

(SAED, What is It and How Does It Work? ). The SAED Is First Introduced From 27 March 2026 Due to the Western Anus Shale Crisis, It Was Imposed To Ensure Domestic Fuel Supplies.





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SAED Petrol Export Tax Increase Diesel Export Tax Hike Airplane Turbine Fuel Export Tax

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