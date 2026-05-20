Police Encounter in Sonipat: Police Team and Criminal Caught, Case Pending for Further Investigation

A police encounter in Sonipat, Haryana, has resulted in two police personnel being on the run and a criminal being arrested. The criminal, identified as Sanjay from Bahdurgarh, was taken into custody after firing at the crime unit one of the police. A police team of crime unit one was engaged in a fight against two criminals in a field in Gaurd village.

Sonipat Encounter : Police Encounter in Sonipat, Inspector Survived with a Bullet Hitting His Bulletproof Vest, Crime Unit One Team and Criminal Caught, Arrest Made, Cruel Criminals Taken into Custody, Many Cases, Investigation Ongoing , Superiors Arrived, Forum Created, Police Investigating Suspicions of Big Crime , Major Suspicion Based on Circumstances, Major Case Pending for Further Investigation, News Team Covering the Story, Investigation Conducted by Highest Officers Including DG of Police, Major Cases on Record, Targeting Farmers, Economic Crime s, Pardhan Expulsio.

Sonipat Encounter: Police Encounter in Sonipat, Inspector Survived with a Bullet Hitting His Bulletproof Vest, Crime Unit One Team and Criminal Caught, Arrest Made, Cruel Criminals Taken into Custody, Many Cases, Investigation Ongoing, Superiors Arrived, Forum Created, Police Investigating Suspicions of Big Crime, Major Suspicion Based on Circumstances, Major Case Pending for Further Investigation, News Team Covering the Story, Investigation Conducted by Highest Officers Including DG of Police, Major Cases on Record, Targeting Farmers, Economic Crimes, Pardhan Expulsio





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Court Cases Sonipat Encounter Police And Criminal Clash Criminal Arrested Criminal Identified For Firing On Police Police Team From Crime Unit One Investigation Ongoing Court Cases Pending Major Cases On Record Criminal Identified For Targeting Farmers And Overall Police Response In Sonipat Special Officers Engaged In Investigation Major Cases Pending For Further Investigation Targeting Economic Crimes Crimes Such As Murder Attempt To Murder Theft Dacoity And Other Cases Against The Criminal

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