Policeman Strengthening Ban On Unchecked Activities In Chamba Forest Reserve Dholpur Police and the administration of the national Chambal forest reserve area in Dholpur are making efforts to stop illegal mining and transportation of sand with the help of villagers and the movement of 'Ban Ki-moon' (Vigilance Movement). They aimed to put a stop to the illegal activities thanks to the villagers' cooperation and are counting on their success. Police have informed the forest guard that the court had imposed a complete ban on mining of sand in the region, despite this, sand mafias are continuing with their illegal activity. The administration made efforts to stop this, but due to its lack of success, the mafia uses different methods to continue their activities. The police officers have spread awareness about the illegal mining and transportation of sand and also provided information to the villagers about the new laws and legal provisions. They explained that the vehicles used in illegal mining and transportation will be seized under the new law and will not be released. They have also highlighted that such illegal activities are harmful to society and the environment. Additionally, the police and the administration have included special armed forces, revenue, forest, and police departments with their participation. They have encouraged villagers to earn their livelihood with honesty and diligence, and use their assets in a legal manner, and also advised them to follow the law.

dholpur .

जिले में राष्ट्रीय चंबल अभ्यारण्य क्षेत्र में अवैध बजरी खनन और परिवहन रोकने के प्रयासों के बीच पुलिस प्रशासन ने ग्रामीणों को जागरूक कर 'गांधीगिरी' के जरिए इस कारोबार पर अंकुश लगाने की पहल शुरू की है। पुलिस का उद्देश्य इस अवैध कारोबार पर ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से लगाम लगाना है। जिसमें पुलिस को सफलता हासिल होने की उम्मीद है। पुलिस ने कहा कि चंबल अभ्यारण्य क्षेत्र में न्यायालय द्वारा बजरी खनन पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाए जाने के बावजूद बजरी माफिया अवैध खनन और परिवहन का कारोबार लगातार संचालित कर रहे हैं। जिला प्रशासन द्वारा की गई सख्ती के बावजूद माफिया नए-नए तरीके अपनाकर गतिविधियां जारी रखे हुए हैं। थानाप्रभारी निरीक्षक हरेन्द्र सिंह ने चंबल नदी किनारे बसे गांवों में पहुंचकर ग्रामीणों को अवैध खनन नहीं करने और न किसी को नही करने देने की शपथ दिलाई। साथ ही ग्रामीण को कथित रूप से अवैध कारोबार में शामिल लोगों की जानकारी पुलिस और प्रशासन को देने के लिए प्रेरित किया गया। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने अवैध बजरी खनन एवं परिवहन के विरुद्ध पुलिस द्वारा क्षेत्र में जागरूकता अभियान चलाकर ग्रामीणों को नए कानूनों एवं कानूनी प्रावधानों की जानकारी दी गई। पुलिस ने बताया कि अवैध खनन एवं परिवहन में प्रयुक्त वाहन अब नए कानून के तहत सीज किए जाएंगे तथा उन्हें छोड़ा नहीं जाएगा। पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि ऐसे गैर कानूनी कार्य समाज एवं पर्यावरण दोनों के लिए हानिकारक हैं..





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Dholpur National Chamba Forest Reserve Area Illegal Mining Aberdeen Police Clay Minerals Police Officials Constable Sand Mafia Vigilance Movement Unchecked Activities Court Ban Statutory Measures Illegal Activities Society Environment Resources Forest Guard Revenue Departments Police

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